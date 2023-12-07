Tim Elliott details why he sponsored Tony Soto ahead of his fight against Kevin Croom who allegedly slept with his ex-wife

By Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Tim Elliott has opened up on why he decided to sponsor Tony Soto ahead of his BKFC fight against UFC veteran Kevin Croom.

Tim Elliott

Elliott and Croom used to be teammates and close friends, but earlier this year, the former UFC flyweight title challenger claimed Croom allegedly slept with his wife, Gina Mazany on their wedding night. The two got a divorce but Elliott kept quiet about what happened until people kept continuously asking him about Gina and when she may be fighting again.

Given that the relationship did not end in a good way, Tim Elliott stopped talking to Gina Mazany and Kevin Croom. Then, it was revealed Elliott sponsored Tony Soto who fought Croom at BKFC in October. According to Elliott, he says Tony reached out to him which played a role in the sponsorship coming to fruition.

“Yeah, Tony actually hit me up and say ‘like I’m married to my wife, I love her so much and I hate situations like this.’ Just reached out and pat me on the back I guess,” Elliott said at UFC Vegas 83 media day. “He was then saying something about getting sponsors and I was like ‘Hey, man, I’ll send you some money for a sponsorship.’ He was like ‘cool, I’m going to put your head on my banner.’ I was like alright, I’ll send you $500 when you show up and $500 if you knock him out. He’s a good dude, I don’t lose any thoughts over Kevin or anything. I wish him the best, people make mistakes all the time. Tony seems like a really good guy and he’s a really good fighter and that fight was good to watch.”

Although Tim Elliott isn’t a fan of Kevin Croom, he says the sponsorship was more about helping Tony Soto out. Elliott says he knows how hard it is to make money in this sport, as he says he’s just making good money now, so he wanted to help someone out who needed it.

“I wouldn’t want to be the asshole that gives some guy money and puts my face on their banner and they lose. That’s not what (I wanted). I would have sponsored him anyway, he didn’t have to put me on his banner,” Tim Elliott said. “I know what it’s like to have to dig for sponsors. I’m just now making money in the UFC. I’ve been at this game for a long time and I’m finally making good money. So, I know what is like to pinch pennies and sleep on people’s couches and work while you are trying to train. It’s not easy. If I can help somebody out that is obviously a good dude, a good dad, a good husband, no sweat off my back.”

Tim Elliott is set to return to the octagon on Saturday as he takes on Sumudaerji at bantamweight in a fight he took on less than a week’s notice.

