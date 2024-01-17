WATCH | HBO releases trailer for ‘The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez’ documentary

HBO has announced plans to release a documentary about UFC women’s strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez

The 33-year-old wrestler has had a rough few years, to put it mildly. Following a 2019 win over Carla Esparza, Tatiana Suarez was forced to undergo a lengthy hiatus. Over the next four years, she missed out on fight after fight, opportunity after opportunity, due to a multitude of injuries. Most of them are neck-related.

In 2023, Tatiana Suarez finally made a return to the octagon. In February, she scored a submission win over Montana De La Rose, her first victory in four years. Later in August, she earned the biggest victory of her career, submitting former champion Jessica Andrade. With that, it appeared that Suarez was finally back.

She was initially expected to face former title challenger Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 next month. However, Tatiana Suarez was removed due to injury, and replaced by Mackenzie Dern. Luckily, this injury shouldn’t keep the contender out of action for too long. Earlier this week on Instagram, Suarez released a statement about her injury.

According to the women’s strawweight contender, her latest injury is just a “minor setback”. However, she’s no stranger to adversity if that injury turns out to be a major one. That’s likely why HBO decided to cover Suarez and her fighting career. Earlier today, a trailer was released for a documentary about Tatiana Suarez’s fighting career.

The film will release on January 31st and will cover the strawweight’s journey from wrestling, to the UFC. The documentary will also cover Suarez’s ability to battle back, time and time again. From thyroid cancer to neck injuries, she’s dealt with it all.

This uplifting documentary chronicles the exceptional spirit and drive of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tatiana Suarez, as she prepares to reenter the cage after a nearly four-year injury layoff from the sport. Looking back on her improbable recovery, Suarez reflects on her journey from wrestling prodigy to professional athlete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and the legacy she leaves young women, particularly those in the Latina community.” – A press release describing the documentary read.

The documentary was directed by Cassius Corrigan and will stream on HBO Max starting later this month. In addition to Tatiana Suarez herself appearing, names such as UFC executive Dana White and Patchy Mix are also expected to appear in the film.

What do you make of this news? Will you be watching Tatiana Suarez’s HBO documentary? Are you excited about her return to the cage expected for 2024?

