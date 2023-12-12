Leon Edwards explains why Colby Covington won’t be able to get under his skin

Leon Edwards doesn’t think Colby Covington’s trash talk will impact him at all.

Edwards is set to defend his welterweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 296 as he takes on Covington in a highly-anticipated matchup. It’s a close fight on paper, as Edwards is a slight betting favorite, but the Brit has full confidence he will get his hand raised.

Ahead of the fight, Covington has been full of trash talk, which Edwards expected. He also knows ‘Chaos’ will continue to try and get under his skin at the press conference, the faceoff, and even during the fight. However, Leon Edwards is confident that won’t work as he knows Covington is only playing a character.

“Not really, I think Colby came out and said it himself, he’s playing a character. It’s easier to take his banter because you know he’s only playing a character, so it’ll be hard to get under my skin,” Edwards said on UFC Live. “There will be a lot more at the presser between Colby, Ian, and other welterweights more than me and Colby. Let’s see how it plays out.”

With Leon Edwards not thinking Colby Covington’s trash talk will impact, he has full confidence he will get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 296. He also believes he can finish Covington and make a statement win to defend his belt for the second time.

Should Edwards beat Covington, he says he wants to fight the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title next. The Brit says he’s been counted out his entire career so he wants to dare to be great and try and become a champ-champ.

“Why not dare to be great? I have been doubted my whole career (and) I’ve overcome the odds and became champion at welterweight. 12 fights in a row, one of the longest win streaks in welterweight history so why not go up there and be great. I’ve already done it already at welterweight, I’d love to go up there and try to challenge myself at middleweight and come back down to welterweight and continue my reign,” Leon Edwards said.

However, before Edwards can even get a chance to fight for the middleweight title he will need to beat Covington in the main event of UFC 296 from Las Vegas.