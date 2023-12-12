Leon Edwards explains why Colby Covington won’t be able to get under his skin

By Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Leon Edwards doesn’t think Colby Covington’s trash talk will impact him at all.

Leon Edwards

Edwards is set to defend his welterweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 296 as he takes on Covington in a highly-anticipated matchup. It’s a close fight on paper, as Edwards is a slight betting favorite, but the Brit has full confidence he will get his hand raised.

Ahead of the fight, Covington has been full of trash talk, which Edwards expected. He also knows ‘Chaos’ will continue to try and get under his skin at the press conference, the faceoff, and even during the fight. However, Leon Edwards is confident that won’t work as he knows Covington is only playing a character.

“Not really, I think Colby came out and said it himself, he’s playing a character. It’s easier to take his banter because you know he’s only playing a character, so it’ll be hard to get under my skin,” Edwards said on UFC Live. “There will be a lot more at the presser between Colby, Ian, and other welterweights more than me and Colby. Let’s see how it plays out.”

With Leon Edwards not thinking Colby Covington’s trash talk will impact, he has full confidence he will get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 296. He also believes he can finish Covington and make a statement win to defend his belt for the second time.

RELATED: Vicente Luque believes Ian Garry’s disrespect ahead of UFC 296 could lead to Kill Cliff ban.

Should Edwards beat Covington, he says he wants to fight the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title next. The Brit says he’s been counted out his entire career so he wants to dare to be great and try and become a champ-champ.

“Why not dare to be great? I have been doubted my whole career (and) I’ve overcome the odds and became champion at welterweight. 12 fights in a row, one of the longest win streaks in welterweight history so why not go up there and be great. I’ve already done it already at welterweight, I’d love to go up there and try to challenge myself at middleweight and come back down to welterweight and continue my reign,” Leon Edwards said.

However, before Edwards can even get a chance to fight for the middleweight title he will need to beat Covington in the main event of UFC 296 from Las Vegas.

Related

Colby Covington

Colby Covington confident he will make Leon Edwards "quit" at UFC 296: "I've seen the quitter in him"

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023
Leon Edwards holding UFC title
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards believes the UFC wants Colby Covington to defeat him: "He's got Dana White privilege"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards is aware that the UFC likely wants him to lose to Colby Covington on Saturday.

Colby Covington, Donald Trump
UFC

Colby Covington claims no one's going to beat him while “Donald Trump is in attendance" ahead of UFC 296 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Colby Covington has full confidence he will become the UFC’s welterweight champion on Saturday at UFC 296.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre shuts down rumors that he will be part of a 2024 UFC super fight: “I am absolutely not”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has shut down rumors that he will be part of an MMA superfight in 2024.

Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush is contemplating his UFC future following KO loss to Arman Tsarukyan: “Do I go forward or am I done”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush has admitted that he’s contemplating his future in MMA after his recent knockout loss.

Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry

Leon Edwards sheds light on Ian Machado Garry gym KO rumors: “He got a little taste for sure”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023
Khalil Rountree Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith issues statement on UFC Vegas 83 loss to Khalil Rountree

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Anthony Smith didn’t waste time addressing his UFC Vegas 83 defeat.

Alexandre Pantoja Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval

Alexandre Pantoja feels Brandon Royval deserves UFC 296 title opportunity: "He's fought with everybody in the top 10"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja isn’t going to downplay Brandon Royval as a challenger.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalisvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili scheduled for UFC 298 in Anaheim

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

A massive bantamweight clash with title implications has been booked between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili.

Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad serving as backup fighter for UFC 296 main event: “I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Belal Muhammad will be an emergency backup in the event that something goes awry with the planned UFC 296 headliner.