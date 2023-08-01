Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts after Kelvin Gastelum announces their fight is postponed due to injury: “Did you realize it was bad idea just now?”

By Susan Cox - August 1, 2023
Shavkat Rakhmonov is reacting after Kevin Gastelum announced that their fight is postponed due to injury.

It was to be Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA) vs Kevin Gastelum (18-8 MMA) on Saturday, September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apparently that bout has now been postponed due to injury.

Gastelum took to ‘Twitter‘ with the caption:

Unfortunately I received an injury and my fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov off/delayed”

Also included was a video and apologies from the 31 year old fighter wherein he shared:

“Unfortunate news. My fight with Shavkat Rakmonov is off. I received an elbow that resulted in an open fracture and a few bones that came out fractured. I have to apologize to everybody. Everybody was excited for this fight. I apologize to Shavkat Rakmonov and his team. I feel bad, I feel very horrible about this unfortunate incident. I’ll be back. I  can still do training, my conditioning training.  I asked to move it up to November, hopefully they grant me this wish, that will be November 11th in Madison Square Garden. It’s hard to be a Kevin Gastelum fan sometimes  I know,  we go through ups and down together, I promise we’re fighting to get back on that horse and get back on that winning streak and continue it.”

Shavkat Rakhmonov took took ‘Twitter’ with a response to Gastelum saying:

“Pinata, I agreed to fight you on your territory on Mexican Independence Day in arena full of your supporters and it’s not my problem you can’t do it now. It’s your turn to accept to fight me on my territory in Abu Dhabi at UFC 294! Or did you realize it was bad idea just now?”

Following up, another tweet from Rakmonov stated:

“You forgot to mention that you are struggling with the diet too”

Are you disappointed that the fight between Rakhmonov and Gastelum has been postponed?

Gastelum wants to rebook the bout for UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York. However, Shavkat Rakhmonov is requesting Gastelum fight him closer to his home turf, at UFC 294 on Oct. 21st in Abu Dhabi.

The postponement has now gone to a battle of when and where the next fight will take place.

What do you think of Gastelums’ latest injury?  Would you like to see the fight in New York or Abu Dhabi?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

