Shara Bullet thinks 2 big wins will secure him MVP rematch : “That is a must”

Shara Bullet has a former foe in his crosshairs and thinks a sequel clash can be secured with that surging middleweight contender if the former notches a pair of notable victories next year. As we prepare to enter 2026, it is commonplace for many to outline goals for the coming calendar year. For the man known as Sharaputdin Magomedov, that vision involves a three-fight arc that will guide him back to fighting Michael ‘Venom’ Page, the only man to have beaten Magomedov under MMA rules.

This broader plan was outlined during an interview with Red Corner MMA, which was posted to their X account, as Magomedov said,

“My plan is to get back next year, smack somebody up, probably someone outside the top 15, then beat someone from the top 15, and next up, a Michael Page rematch. That is a must. I want to prove to the fans that the first time I just failed to show what I’m capable of. I didn’t show anything just because I wasn’t able to do so because of health issues.”

Shara Bullet and the story of the first MVP fight

Shara Bullet welcomed Michael ‘Venom’ Page into the middleweight ranks, with the latter predominantly fighting at welterweight but is nowadays taking fights at 185 pounds. This shifted divisional focus is because of grid lock that MVP reportedly continues to face with welterweight matchmaking per his own account. When Magomedov and Page threw down, it took place at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia in February.

The middleweight clash took place in the co-main event of that Riyadh-based UFC FN effort, with Page putting together a striking masterclass. Magomedov would lose the bout in a one-sided fashion, with MVP emerging with the unanimous decision victory. Since UFC Saudi Arabia, both men have secured victories in the confines of the cage.

For Shara Bullet, he returned to the win column with a victory over former two-division TKO champion/ stalwart UFC middleweight contender Marc-André Barriault. At UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi in July, the 31-year-old wound up on the positive end of a unanimous decision verdict when all of the assigned judges saw Magomedov besting the French-Canadian combatant.