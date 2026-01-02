Khabib Nurmagomedov scoffs at ‘freedom of speech’ as he details unorthodox coaching style

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has a no-nonsense approach to coaching fighters under his legendary tutelage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned the world when he announced his retirement from MMA fighting in 2020, following a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov’s decision came after his father’s tragic death and a promise to his mother to hang up the gloves.

Despite numerous opportunities for Nurmagomedov to return to the Octagon, the undefeated great has remained retired and transitioned smoothly to a coaching role. He’s been an important part of the success of the likes of Islam Makhachev, his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, and other Dagestani fighters in the cage.

Just years after his abrupt retirement, Nurmagomedov has become one of the most respected coaches in modern MMA. But his coaching style isn’t for everyone, as he recently admitted in an interview.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘No freedom of speech’ in our gym

In a recent appearance at the World Sports Summit, Nurmagomedov offered a glimpse into what it’s like to train under his watch.

“When we come to the gym, when we begin our training — all of them know about this — there is no freedom of speech,” Nurmagomedov said.

“There is no freedom of speech. Everybody do what I say if I’m coach. In or out, there is no 50-50, and I try to push them very well, and if you look at the result we have in almost every organization, we have champions, and we have some of the best fighters right now.

“We are the best team, and I’m very happy. It means I’m doing a good job.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Despite Nurmagomedov’s newfound passion, don’t expect the UFC legend to remain a top coach for much longer. He’s repeatedly teased walking away from fighting entirely after leading some of his proteges, including Makhachev, to a few more victories in the Octagon.