Aaron Pico drops first training clip post-UFC 319 KO loss

Aaron Pico has largely been fairly dormant on social media since his knockout loss in his UFC debut, but some training-centric video footage has been posted online from him for the first time in months. At UFC 319 in August, the former Bellator MMA standout entered the UFC as a highly hyped debutant. But Pico wound up on the bad end of a highlight reel when Lerone Murphy connected on a spinning back elbow that generated one of the big striking-based highlights of the calendar year.



There have been some posts to his social media accounts since the rough Summer setback, which have largely touched on Pico’s personal life more so. But it seems like the hungry, young talent is peeling back the curtain again to give the public some semblance of a glimpse into what his training looks like these days.

💪🔥 Aaron Pico posts his first training video after the UFC 319 knockout pic.twitter.com/XcW8hF1vUM — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 30, 2025

Aaron Pico footage receives responses from fans on X

While Aaron Pico posted this training video to his personal Instagram page, the footage was also posted to X account @RedCorner_MMA. Several fans offered up their opinions on the mixed martial artist sharing this look into the training room.

The responses ranged from the sadly normalized trolling patterns that MMA fighters can often face in this space to long-time fans of Pico expressing how this UFC debut was. But a blip on the radar, with a sampling of those responses outlined below.

@Mobb_Tv_ said,

“like pico but he need to be working on a Philly Shell”

@RyanIceeee stated,

“These comments are insane, pico was looking great vs lerone (until he wasn’t..). Clean some things up, work on fight IQ, but dude is a very dangerous fighter and could cause problems for lots of guys in his division.”

@CodeHunterX quipped,

“Real ones know his loss was a fluke”

@ApturoSupremacy said,