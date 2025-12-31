Aaron Pico drops first training clip post-UFC 319 KO loss

By Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025
Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico has largely been fairly dormant on social media since his knockout loss in his UFC debut, but some training-centric video footage has been posted online from him for the first time in months. At UFC 319 in August, the former Bellator MMA standout entered the UFC as a highly hyped debutant. But Pico wound up on the bad end of a highlight reel when Lerone Murphy connected on a spinning back elbow that generated one of the big striking-based highlights of the calendar year.

There have been some posts to his social media accounts since the rough Summer setback, which have largely touched on Pico’s personal life more so. But it seems like the hungry, young talent is peeling back the curtain again to give the public some semblance of a glimpse into what his training looks like these days.

Aaron Pico footage receives responses from fans on X

While Aaron Pico posted this training video to his personal Instagram page, the footage was also posted to X account @RedCorner_MMA. Several fans offered up their opinions on the mixed martial artist sharing this look into the training room.

The responses ranged from the sadly normalized trolling patterns that MMA fighters can often face in this space to long-time fans of Pico expressing how this UFC debut was. But a blip on the radar, with a sampling of those responses outlined below.

@Mobb_Tv_ said,

“like pico but he need to be working on a Philly Shell”

@RyanIceeee stated,

“These comments are insane, pico was looking great vs lerone (until he wasn’t..). Clean some things up, work on fight IQ, but dude is a very dangerous fighter and could cause problems for lots of guys in his division.”

@CodeHunterX  quipped,

“Real ones know his loss was a fluke”

@ApturoSupremacy said,

“He finally woke up”

Aaron Pico

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aaron Pico UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall detractors blasted by prominent MMA heavyweight champion post-UFC 321

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025
Dominick Reyes poses on the scale during the UFC Perth ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Dominick Reyes set to return at UFC 327 vs. fellow knockout artist

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will face a tall task in his upcoming return, reportedly set in Miami.

Henry Cejudo speaks with Joe Rogan after his loss at UFC 323
UFC

Henry Cejudo books combat sports return just weeks after announcing UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo rediscovered his thirst for competition just weeks after hanging up the MMA gloves.

Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals ideal next opponent for teammate Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 30, 2025

Islam Makhachev believes Umar Nurmagomedov should only be fighting one person after UFC 324.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall sends strong message to Ciryl Gane before likely UFC rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall wants to shut the naysayers up when he’s ready to share the Octagon with Ciryl Gane again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't happy about certain UFC roster decisions

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025
Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou has no regrets about UFC exit, says retired slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

Francis Ngannou’s decision to leave UFC had a profound impact on the heavyweight division.

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC coaching
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses career he wanted before becoming a fighter

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the career that he desired prior to becoming a professional fighter.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reveals he's open to the idea of RAF wrestling match against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has confirmed that he’s open to the idea of a wrestling match against Jon Jones in Real American Freestyle.

Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC

Israel Adesanya reveals what he considers to be his most perfect MMA performance

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed what he considers to be his most perfect performance in mixed martial arts.