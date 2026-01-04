Ateba Gautier “could be a champion within the next two or three years”, per Oktagon MMA champ

Ateba Gautier will return to action later this month, and an Oktagon MMA two-division champion who spars with the surging UFC middleweight has weighed in on that bout.

Gautier clashes with Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 324 on January 24th, and Will Fleury has weighed in on the middleweight matchup. Fleury has aspirations to become a three-division champion, with light heavyweight and heavyweight belts in Oktagon MMA. Speaking to those broader legacy-related goals for 185 pound hardware and referencing his work with the UFC middleweight, Fleury said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Well, look, I was sparring with Ateba Gautier over in Manchester a couple of weeks ago and Ateba was 104 kilo and I was 106. He’s going to fight middleweight at the end of January. So, like I wouldn’t be planning on fighting middleweight anywhere near that quickly. But it shows me that look, if you’re willing to put in the work, this is definitely possible. But like you said, right now, number one goal, beat Martin Buday on December 28th.”

Ateba Gautier is “just gonna go on a tear,” says Will Fleury

Fleury did in fact go on to dispatch the ex-Oktagon MMA champ and former UFC vet with a winning octagon record in Martin Buday to close out 2025. Redirecting the focus to how he sees his sparring partner Gautier doing in this UFC 324 clash though, Fleury stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],