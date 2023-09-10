UFC 293 Bonus Report: Sean Strickland one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 293 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland.

The highly anticipated middleweight title fight proved to be one-way traffic for Sean Strickland. The American was able to get the better of Israel Adesanya in four rounds of their five-round affair, even dropping ‘Stylebender’ during the late stages of the opening frame (see that here). It was a tremendous performance from Sean Strickland, one which drew the admiration of most of his peers.

UFC 293 was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov. The contest resulted in another impressive victory for Alexander Volkov. The former Bellator heavyweight champion was able to pepper Tai Tuivasa with strikes while on the feet, this before eventually locking up an Ezekiel Choke (see that here) that forced the hometown fighter to tapout. The win marked Volkov’s third in a row and has him setup for a big fight next.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos each earned an extra $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 292 main card. Kape won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night: Justin Tafa pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Austen Lane (see that here).

Performance of the night: Sean Strickland earned an extra $50k for his dominant performance in tonight’s UFC 293 main against Israel Adesanya. The American won the contest by unanimous decision.

