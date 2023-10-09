Grant Dawson issues statement following KO loss to Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80

Grant Dawson has issued a statement following his KO loss to Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80.

UFC Vegas 80 took place on Saturday, October 7th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event was a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson (20-2 MMA) and Bobby Green (31-14 MMA). The result was a KO (punches) win for Green at 00:33 of round 1. ‘King’ earned an extra $50K Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout victory.

Green, 37, had recently defeated Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) in July of this year at UFC 291.

Dawson, 29, was on an 8-1-1 winning streak with the UFC before his loss to Green on Saturday night. ‘KGD’ most recently fought and defeated Damir Ismagulov (24-3 MMA) by unanimous decision this past July.

Responding to his ‘KO’ loss, Grant Dawson, sharing a picture of himself, took to ‘Instagram‘ with the following statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant “KGD” Dawson (@grantdawsonkgd)

“Obviously not the outcome I wanted. Congratulations to @bobbykinggreen. I still believe I train at the best gym in the world with the best people in the world. I will be champion one day and this is just a small set back. Thank you everyone who has sent messages of love and support! This isn’t over by a long shot. This is the way!”

Grant Dawson had been a strong favorite to defeat Bobby Green heading into the match. The upset, while not the outcome Dawson envisioned, wants everyone to know that it’s only a ‘small set back’ on his quest to become a UFC champion in the future.

Were you watching this past Saturday? Were you surprised at the outcome of the Dawson vs Green fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!