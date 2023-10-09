Grant Dawson issues statement following KO loss to Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80

By Susan Cox - October 9, 2023

Grant Dawson has issued a statement following his KO loss to Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80.

Grant Dawson

UFC Vegas 80 took place on Saturday, October 7th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event was a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson (20-2 MMA) and Bobby Green (31-14 MMA). The result was a KO (punches) win for Green at 00:33 of round 1. ‘King’ earned an extra $50K Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout victory.

Green, 37, had recently defeated Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) in July of this year at UFC 291.

Dawson, 29, was on an 8-1-1 winning streak with the UFC before his loss to Green on Saturday night. ‘KGD’ most recently fought and defeated Damir Ismagulov (24-3 MMA) by unanimous decision this past July.

Responding to his ‘KO’ loss, Grant Dawson, sharing a picture of himself, took to ‘Instagram‘ with the following statement:

“Obviously not the outcome I wanted. Congratulations to @bobbykinggreen. I still believe I train at the best gym in the world with the best people in the world. I will be champion one day and this is just a small set back. Thank you everyone who has sent messages of love and support! This isn’t over by a long shot. This is the way!”

Grant Dawson had been a strong favorite to defeat Bobby Green heading into the match. The upset, while not the outcome Dawson envisioned, wants everyone to know that it’s only a ‘small set back’ on his quest to become a UFC champion in the future.

Were you watching this past Saturday? Were you surprised at the outcome of the Dawson vs Green fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Grant Dawson UFC

Related

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis replaces Curtis Blaydes, now headlines UFC Sao Paulo against Jailton Almeida

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023
Paulo Costa
UFC

Paulo Costa reveals he had elbow surgery, vows his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev will still happen

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Paulo Costa claims he recently underwent elbow surgery.

Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg
Dana White

Scott Coker reacts to UFC CEO Dana White’s comments about potential Bellator sale

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

Bellator president Scott Coker has given his thoughts on some of the remarks made recently by UFC president Dana White.

Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer not happy with his overall showing at UFC Vegas 80: “The performance was dogsh*t”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

UFC fighter Joe Pyfer has admitted that he wasn’t happy with his overall performance at UFC Vegas 80.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland details “awkward” post-fight conversation with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “I think the guy needs some help”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

Sean Strickland has explained the conversation he had with Israel Adesanya after their UFC 293 main event.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Official main card lineup released for UFC 294: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2’

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023
Bobby Green
Dan Hooker

Bobby Green open to fighting Dan Hooker following quick UFC Vegas 80 win: "I want to fight in December"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Bobby Green wants to stay active and he’s looking at Dan Hooker as a potential future opponent.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

Bryce Mitchell says he choked a deer to death while hunting in the woods: “Slid my left arm in and I proceeded to choke it to death”

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

When Bryce Mitchell isn’t swinging leather inside the Octagon, he’s choking a deer to death it appears.

Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White announces end of flag ban: “If any flags hurt your feelings, too f**king bad”

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has put an end to the flag ban.

Bobby Green, Grant Dawson, UFC Vegas 80, Bonus
UFC

UFC Vegas 80 Bonus Report: Bobby Green one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green.