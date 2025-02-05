Leon Edwards labels Belal Muhammad as the ‘worst’ fighter of all-time while calling for rematch

Leon Edwards is certain that he is a better fighter than Belal Muhammad.

Edwards lost his welterweight title to Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304 in July in England. It was a surprising result as Edwards was a sizeable favorite, but Muhammad fought a smart fight to get the win.

Despite losing to Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards called ‘Remember The Name’ the worst fighter of all time while appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

For me, I would say Jon Jones,” Edwards said when discussing the best fighter of all time, via MMANews. “My second best is Anderson Silva.”

When asked who the worst was, Edwards was quick to find an answer.

“(Worst?) Belal… I’d love to run it back,” Edwards continued. “Normal time. I’d love to run it back again (in 2025).”

Belal Muhammad is far from the worst fighter of all time. But, Leon Edwards is using it to try and get the rematch as the Brit is confident he would defeat ‘Remember The Name’ in a rematch.