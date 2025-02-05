Leon Edwards labels Belal Muhammad as the ‘worst’ fighter of all-time while calling for rematch

By Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

Leon Edwards is certain that he is a better fighter than Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304

Edwards lost his welterweight title to Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304 in July in England. It was a surprising result as Edwards was a sizeable favorite, but Muhammad fought a smart fight to get the win.

Despite losing to Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards called ‘Remember The Name’ the worst fighter of all time while appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

For me, I would say Jon Jones,” Edwards said when discussing the best fighter of all time, via MMANews. “My second best is Anderson Silva.”

When asked who the worst was, Edwards was quick to find an answer.

“(Worst?) Belal… I’d love to run it back,” Edwards continued. “Normal time. I’d love to run it back again (in 2025).”

Belal Muhammad is far from the worst fighter of all time. But, Leon Edwards is using it to try and get the rematch as the Brit is confident he would defeat ‘Remember The Name’ in a rematch.

Leon Edwards targets Belal Muhammad rematch

Leon Edwards is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC London on March 22 against Jack Della Maddalena.

It’s Edwards’ first fight since he lost his title to Muhammad and he believes with a win, he should get a title shot.

“I feel like after beating Jack, definitely (I can get a title shot). He’s ranked five or four in the world. And, in the welterweight division right now, there are not a lot of people barking for a title shot. I think Belal is fighting Shavkat hopefully April or May. After that there is no one else for the title apart from me. I go out there March 22, put on a great performance, I can’t see why not,” Leon Edwards said.

Edwards also believes he would fare much better in a rematch with Muhammad if the fight is at a normal time and not at 5 in the morning. But, before he can get a title shot, Edwards will need to beat Della Maddalena on March 22.

Leon Edwards is 22-4 and one NC as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Belal Muhammad. Before that, he beat Kamaru Usman by decision to defend his belt after he KO’d Usman to become the champ.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

