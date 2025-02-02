Sean Strickland blasts MMA judging criteria ahead of UFC 312 rematch against Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland Slams MMA Judging Criteria

Sean Strickland was recently interviewed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto ahead of his UFC 312 rematch with Dricus du Plessis. During the interview, Strickland expressed his displeasure with MMA scoring.

“It’s such a stupid scoring criteria,” Strickland said. “Like, you could take someone down and keep them down for five seconds, how do you then score that? You get f*cking nothing, You took me down for five seconds, I get up and now I’m outstriking you. How the f*ck do you score that? As a whole grand scheme of a fight, what did that accomplish? Absolutely f*cking nothing, but the judges, ‘Oh, his back touched the ground. That’s a point.’ This ain’t f*cking collegiate wrestling, we’re f*cking fighting.”

Strickland went as far as to issue a challenge to du Plessis to keep their rematch standing. Du Plessis wasn’t too receptive to that idea, declining the challenger’s proposal.

When Strickland and du Plessis collide a second time, it’ll be inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The last time Strickland fought in Sydney, he shocked the world by defeating Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship back in September 2023. Time will tell if lightning can strike twice for Strickland.

Du Plessis has also had success against Adesanya in Australia. He submitted “The Last Stylebender” in their 2024 clash in Perth.

