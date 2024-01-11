Mayra Bueno Silva responds after Sean Strickland suggests he was booked for UFC 297 to “help a couple of ladies” do their job: “He is not a big star”

Mayra Bueno Silva is responding after Sean Strickland suggests he was booked for UFC 297 to help a couple of ladies do their job.

UFC 297 will see current middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) take on Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in his first title defense at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Also on the lineup is a bantamweight bout between Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2 MMA) and Raquel Pennington (15-8 MMA) for the vacant women’s bantamweight title.

It was ‘Tarzan’ who took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Du Plessis with the following caption:

“Well Canada time to bring you all some freedom. Didn’t want to fight in Jan or in Canada but was asked to help a couple ladies do their job.. and they call me sexist..”

Sean Strickland was implying that he took the bout in January to help the ladies sell pay-per-views. Apparently, he’s not a fan of Canada either.

That caught the ire of Bueno Silva who spoke with ‘ESPN’ saying:

“Look, on paper, my fight with Raquel is not a good fight. But on paper, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis is a good fight? No. Sean talks too much. He thinks he is a big star, but he is not a big star. I believe my fight and Sean’s fight; one helps the other.”

Continuing, ‘Sheetara’ said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“On paper, two bad fights for fans. But when we enter the octagon, I do a good fight and Du Plessis does good fights, too. I don’t watch good fights from Sean Strickland. I don’t remember a good fight.”

So, there you have it, Mayra Bueno Silva is not taking any crap from Sean Strickland, but handing back to him the fact that he is not a ‘big star’ nor does he have ‘good fights’.

Will you be watching UFC 297? Any predictions for the middleweight title fight and the bantamweight title fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!