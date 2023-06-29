Sean Strickland goes off on Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis in bizarre rant

By Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has lashed out at Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya as he prepares to return to the Octagon.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya

The middleweight division is certainly heating up right now. Israel Adesanya is the champion once again and while he’s wiped out a lot of contenders, there are still some interesting challengers on the horizon. Next month, Dricus du Plessis will attempt to book his ticket to a title shot when he goes head to head with Robert Whittaker.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS PLANS TO FINISH ROBERT WHITTAKER AT UFC 290: “WE’LL SEE WHO’S THE BIGGEST DOG”

As we’ve seen in recent months, there certainly appears to be some beef brewing between Adesanya and du Plessis – but not everyone thinks the South African star would deserve a title shot by beating Whittaker.

That includes Sean Strickland. The eccentric 185-pounder, who returns to action against Abus Magomedov this weekend, had the following to say on the subject.

“It’s kind of embarrassing that Dricus gets a potential shot, but ‘Izzy’ the Chinese — true Chinese — they probably want to bring a real African back to the championship. Can you guys believe that s—t? Is that real when he says look at the color of my skin? Did that really happen? Is that real? This f—king clown, this f—king loser, bro. They need to revoke your black card, bro. I don’t even look at you like a black man. I look at you like the f—king Chinese.”

Strickland hits out at du Plessis & Adesanya

“This is a fun fight, man,” Strickland said of him vs. Adesanya. “Like, you take Abus. Who the f—k is Abus? Let’s just say Abus knocks me the f—k out and he becomes the champion. Who the f—k is Abus? Do you really want Abus as a champion contender? Does that guy even speak English? A little bit? Well, there we go. I don’t know, man. I barely speak f—king English. Man can’t fight during f—king Ramadan and s—t.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Sean Strickland? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson reveals he and Damir Ismagulov have sparred and rolled with one another in the past: "Both of us know what the other person is trying to do"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023
Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dana White announces Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum for co-main event of UFC Mexican Independence Day card

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov will be returning to the Octagon in September.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee explains the difference between the old and new version of himself ahead of UFC Vegas 76: "I’ve got unproved and unfinished business"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Kevin Lee believes he is a much different fighter ahead of his UFC return.

Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland believes America needs to take women out of the workforce: “We need to put women back in the kitchen”

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Sean Strickland believes women need to be removed from the workforce.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals how Abus Magomedov fight was booked: "No idea who the f*ck he was"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t entirely sure who Abus Magomedov is.

Corey Anderson and Jamahal Hill.

Corey Anderson downplays Jamahal Hill's UFC title after harsh back and forth: "Who has he beat?"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023
Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski.
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski calls for future fight with Ilia Topuria: "Bring it on"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes a future fight with Ilia Topuria.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee says having his return fight at the UFC Apex is "kind of stupid"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Kevin Lee is not happy to be having his return fight at the UFC Apex.

Gordon-Ryan
Dillon Danis

Gordon Ryan blasts Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ World Champion: “The biggest farce”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Gordon Ryan has taken aim at Dillon Danis for claiming to be a BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) World Champion.

Cris-Lencioni
Cris Lencioni

Wife of Cris Lencioni provides update on Bellator fighter as medical bills reach over $300k

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Marca Lencioni, the wife of Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni has provided an update on her husband.