Sean Strickland goes off on Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis in bizarre rant

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has lashed out at Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya as he prepares to return to the Octagon.

The middleweight division is certainly heating up right now. Israel Adesanya is the champion once again and while he’s wiped out a lot of contenders, there are still some interesting challengers on the horizon. Next month, Dricus du Plessis will attempt to book his ticket to a title shot when he goes head to head with Robert Whittaker.

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS PLANS TO FINISH ROBERT WHITTAKER AT UFC 290: “WE’LL SEE WHO’S THE BIGGEST DOG”

As we’ve seen in recent months, there certainly appears to be some beef brewing between Adesanya and du Plessis – but not everyone thinks the South African star would deserve a title shot by beating Whittaker.

That includes Sean Strickland. The eccentric 185-pounder, who returns to action against Abus Magomedov this weekend, had the following to say on the subject.

“It’s kind of embarrassing that Dricus gets a potential shot, but ‘Izzy’ the Chinese — true Chinese — they probably want to bring a real African back to the championship. Can you guys believe that s—t? Is that real when he says look at the color of my skin? Did that really happen? Is that real? This f—king clown, this f—king loser, bro. They need to revoke your black card, bro. I don’t even look at you like a black man. I look at you like the f—king Chinese.”