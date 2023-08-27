Anthony Taylor accuses UFC President Dana White of treating the black fighters “like sh*t”

By Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2023

Anthony Taylor has bashed the UFC over what he feels is mistreatment of black fighters.

Dana White

Taylor, an MMA fighter turned boxer who competed under the Bellator banner, has made quite the claim on how UFC President Dana White treats black fighters. Taylor’s recent comments come after Sean O’Malley revealed what the UFC boss told him after he defeated Aljamain Sterling via TKO.

Anthony Taylor Accuses UFC Of Mistreatment Towards Black Fighters

Anthony Taylor hopped on Twitter and insinuated that Dana White is gung-ho over O’Malley defeating Sterling, while also accusing the UFC of bad treatment towards its black athletes.

“But then treats the black fighters like sh*t!!!!”

In the past, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley has expressed his belief that people in general were racist towards him, especially after winning the 170-pound gold. “The Chosen One” once said he was treated worse of any black fighter in the UFC. Here’s what he said on “The MMA Hour” back in 2017.

“If you look at the history of our sport – and it’s not even our sport, the history of the American culture – certain things are subliminally embraced that are racist. When you say to me ‘Tyron, you are well spoken’, what does that mean? Does that mean I’m well spoken comparable to all the mixed martial artists, the 500 UFC fighters on the roster? Or does that mean as a black male in America?”

“When you say I’m a freak athlete, does that mean I don’t work hard, that I’m going to fade in the later rounds? That I don’t have great cardio, that I don’t have a great skill set? It comes off to me… it almost sounds barbaric, like ‘hey, you’re strong, you knock people out, but if it gets to the later rounds you might get tired, you might fade and all those muscles come at a cost’.”

UFC President Dana White responded to these comments during an interview with ESPN, saying that racism was never what was holding Woodley back. He even called Woodley a “drama queen.”

