Sean Brady calls for welterweight collision with Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC welterweight Sean Brady has called for a #1 contender showdown with divisional rival Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Over the course of the last few years, Sean Brady has really made his presence felt in the welterweight division. He has firmly established himself as a top contender at 170 pounds, and that much is obvious. In equal measure, though, things are as stacked as they have been in a long time at welterweight.
There is a long list of fighters who believe that they are on the verge of earning a title opportunity. So, as you can imagine, it may be time for the UFC to start pitting some of these guys against one another. Brady, meanwhile, has an idea for how they can separate a few different fighters in the pecking order.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Brady once again reiterated his desire to square off with Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Brady wants Shavkat fight
“I seen through a little birdie that Shavkat was saying something about him coming back in November or December, so if he’s coming back in November, I want to fight soon, but I would wait and fight him at MSG on the same card as Jack and Islam, and then that’s a true No. 1 contender’s fight,” Brady said on The BradyBagz Show. “Because he was guaranteed a [title] fight, I beat the No. 1 guy, whoever wins that will be the true No. 1 contender, so I would like to do that. We’re going to reach out this week and see if that’s an option.”
“I have been trying to fight since my last fight,” Brady said. “They called us about a month ago and asked about me and Ian [Machado Garry] for Chicago. I was in, didn’t hear anything from the UFC or anything after that. So a couple of weeks go by, last week Lloyd [Pierson] reaches out—our manager who also manages Ian—they’re like, ‘What do you guys want to do?’
“At this point, October 4, there’s rumors Joe Pyfer might be on that card, might not be on that card, I’m like, ‘Let me get on that card.’ That’s in Las Vegas. And then there’s a Vancouver card, I was like, ‘Or let us main event that.’ Haven’t heard anything back.”
