Sean Brady calls for welterweight collision with Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC welterweight Sean Brady has called for a #1 contender showdown with divisional rival Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Over the course of the last few years, Sean Brady has really made his presence felt in the welterweight division. He has firmly established himself as a top contender at 170 pounds, and that much is obvious. In equal measure, though, things are as stacked as they have been in a long time at welterweight.

There is a long list of fighters who believe that they are on the verge of earning a title opportunity. So, as you can imagine, it may be time for the UFC to start pitting some of these guys against one another. Brady, meanwhile, has an idea for how they can separate a few different fighters in the pecking order.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Brady once again reiterated his desire to square off with Shavkat Rakhmonov.