Pros react after Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards at UFC London

By Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring former division champion Leon Edwards taking on Sean Brady.

Edwards (22-5 MMA) was competing for the first time since losing the promotion‘s welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 this past June. Prior to that setback, ‘Rocky’ had strung together a 12-fight unbeaten streak, which included wins over Nate Diaz, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (18-1 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns. The Philadelphia product had suffered his lone career loss at the hands of reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad back at UFC 280 in 2022 by way of TKO.

Today’s UFC London main event proved to be a coming out party for Sean Brady. The American was able to dominate Leon Edwards throughout the entirety of the fight, using his strong grappling skills to smother and control the former welterweight champion. After controlling and battering ‘Rocky’ on the ground for fifteen minutes, Brady promptly locked up a fight-ending guillotine choke early in round four to seal the impressive victory. With the win, the Philadelphia native is poised for a top contender bout next time out.

Official UFC London Results: Sean Brady def. Leon Edwards via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Sean Brady defeating Leon Edwards at UFC London:

Who would you like to see Sean Brady fight next following his submission victory over Leon Edwards this evening in England?

