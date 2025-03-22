Pros react after Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards at UFC London

Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring former division champion Leon Edwards taking on Sean Brady.

Edwards (22-5 MMA) was competing for the first time since losing the promotion‘s welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 this past June. Prior to that setback, ‘Rocky’ had strung together a 12-fight unbeaten streak, which included wins over Nate Diaz, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (18-1 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns. The Philadelphia product had suffered his lone career loss at the hands of reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad back at UFC 280 in 2022 by way of TKO.

Today’s UFC London main event proved to be a coming out party for Sean Brady. The American was able to dominate Leon Edwards throughout the entirety of the fight, using his strong grappling skills to smother and control the former welterweight champion. After controlling and battering ‘Rocky’ on the ground for fifteen minutes, Brady promptly locked up a fight-ending guillotine choke early in round four to seal the impressive victory. With the win, the Philadelphia native is poised for a top contender bout next time out.

Official UFC London Results: Sean Brady def. Leon Edwards via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 4

Let’s see which Leon shows up! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 22, 2025

What time is it in London.. asking for Leon — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

Sad I don’t feel No aura from these mfs lol #UFCLondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

Don’t let him bully you son — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

Brady does a really strong job of keeping you on your back in any possible scramble. 2-0 Brady. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 22, 2025

Brady handled those positions so well. Top-notch. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 22, 2025

Thought they were going home early when Brady grabbed that Kimura!! #UFCLondon — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) March 22, 2025

Leon’s still on 5 am time zone — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

Leon corner is trash to many people talking and not saying shit important 🤔#Ufclondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

Brady is so good @ufc — GIGACHAD (@giga_chikadze) March 22, 2025

Brady‘s ground and pound has become so efficient that he even punched out the base arm of Edwards. 3-0 Brady #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 22, 2025

Just how good is Belal Muhammad — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

Leon’s gonna need a big motivational speech this round — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Sean Brady defeating Leon Edwards at UFC London:

what ya think bout Brady Bunch Vs Buck #UFCLondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

Brady vs Rakhmonov. Book it! #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 22, 2025

Great win by Sean Brady #UFCLondon — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 22, 2025

Wow 🤯 the relentless grappling of Brady is unreal! Congrats #UFCLondon — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 22, 2025

