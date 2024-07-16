Rose Namajunas reacts to viral eyelash punch vs. Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has opened up on a heavily discussed moment from her win over Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver.

Namajunas defeated Cortez by unanimous decision to earn her second-straight win in Denver on Saturday. She’s now won back-to-back flyweight fights since a loss to Manon Fiorot in Paris last year.

It was a vintage performance from Namajunas, who stifled and frustrated Cortez throughout the five-round clash.

A pivotal moment in the fight was when Namajunas landed a massive right hand that dropped Cortez, sending her opponent falling to the canvas. During the broadcast replay, fans and pundits quickly noticed that one of Cortez’s eyelashes flew off her face during the sequence.