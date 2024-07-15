Jordan Oliver vs. Braydon Akeo added to PFL Playoffs card on 08/16 (Exclusive)

By Curtis Calhoun - July 15, 2024

PFL featherweights Jordan Oliver and Braydon Akeo will battle it out on the league’s upcoming postseason card on August 16th.

Jordan Oliver

Promotional sources informed BJPenn.com of the Oliver/Akeo matchup on Monday.

Oliver, a former NCAA Division-I wrestling standout, will make his second career MMA appearance after nearly a year away from the cage. He hasn’t fought since winning his professional debut against Andrew Triolo at Bellator 298 last August.

Oliver transitioned from wrestling to MMA last year following a decorated college career at Oklahoma State University. During his time with the Cowboys, Oliver earned gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 NCAA Division I Championships. He also earned a silver medal in 2012 in St. Louis, MO.

Oliver closed out his college wrestling career in 2012-2013, going 38-0 during the wrestling season. His college career ended with four Big-12 Conference championships.

Oliver was scheduled to face Juan Gandara at PFL 6 last month before the fight fell through on short notice.

NCAA wrestling star Jordan Oliver returns to MMA

Fighting out of MMA Lab in Phoenix, Akeo returns to the cage after a loss to Ricardo Fuentes at Cage Fury FC 131 in April. Before that, he won back-to-back fights by stoppage in brief stints in RUF and Next Level Fight Club.

Akeo made his Bellator debut at Bellator 235 in 2019, losing a unanimous decision to Ty-wan Claxton. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak to begin his professional career.

Oliver and Akeo will look to make a name for themselves on one of the biggest PFL cards of the year in Hollywood, FL. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight playoff matchup between Impa Kasanganay and Josh Silveira, a rematch of last year’s PFL light heavyweight championship bout.

PFL light heavyweight and lightweight semifinalists will look to earn a berth in the 2024 PFL Championships later this year.

