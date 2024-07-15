Jordan Oliver vs. Braydon Akeo added to PFL Playoffs card on 08/16 (Exclusive)

PFL featherweights Jordan Oliver and Braydon Akeo will battle it out on the league’s upcoming postseason card on August 16th.

Promotional sources informed BJPenn.com of the Oliver/Akeo matchup on Monday.

Oliver, a former NCAA Division-I wrestling standout, will make his second career MMA appearance after nearly a year away from the cage. He hasn’t fought since winning his professional debut against Andrew Triolo at Bellator 298 last August.

Oliver transitioned from wrestling to MMA last year following a decorated college career at Oklahoma State University. During his time with the Cowboys, Oliver earned gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 NCAA Division I Championships. He also earned a silver medal in 2012 in St. Louis, MO.

Oliver closed out his college wrestling career in 2012-2013, going 38-0 during the wrestling season. His college career ended with four Big-12 Conference championships.

Oliver was scheduled to face Juan Gandara at PFL 6 last month before the fight fell through on short notice.