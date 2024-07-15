Jordan Oliver vs. Braydon Akeo added to PFL Playoffs card on 08/16 (Exclusive)
PFL featherweights Jordan Oliver and Braydon Akeo will battle it out on the league’s upcoming postseason card on August 16th.
Promotional sources informed BJPenn.com of the Oliver/Akeo matchup on Monday.
Oliver, a former NCAA Division-I wrestling standout, will make his second career MMA appearance after nearly a year away from the cage. He hasn’t fought since winning his professional debut against Andrew Triolo at Bellator 298 last August.
Oliver transitioned from wrestling to MMA last year following a decorated college career at Oklahoma State University. During his time with the Cowboys, Oliver earned gold medals at the 2011 and 2013 NCAA Division I Championships. He also earned a silver medal in 2012 in St. Louis, MO.
Oliver closed out his college wrestling career in 2012-2013, going 38-0 during the wrestling season. His college career ended with four Big-12 Conference championships.
Oliver was scheduled to face Juan Gandara at PFL 6 last month before the fight fell through on short notice.
Fighting out of MMA Lab in Phoenix, Akeo returns to the cage after a loss to Ricardo Fuentes at Cage Fury FC 131 in April. Before that, he won back-to-back fights by stoppage in brief stints in RUF and Next Level Fight Club.
Akeo made his Bellator debut at Bellator 235 in 2019, losing a unanimous decision to Ty-wan Claxton. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak to begin his professional career.
Oliver and Akeo will look to make a name for themselves on one of the biggest PFL cards of the year in Hollywood, FL. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight playoff matchup between Impa Kasanganay and Josh Silveira, a rematch of last year’s PFL light heavyweight championship bout.
PFL light heavyweight and lightweight semifinalists will look to earn a berth in the 2024 PFL Championships later this year.
Topics:MMA News