Rory MacDonald opens door to make MMA comeback: ‘I’m enjoying my time in martial arts again’

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald could be ending his retirement.

MacDonald retired from MMA in August of 2022 after a 2-4 run in the PFL. The Canadian said he lost the passion for the sport and didn’t want to hurt anyone anymore. Since then, he has been out of the spotlight. But he has since returned to the gym and helped Stephen Thompson prepare for his last fight.

Now, as he closes in on three years since his retirement, Rory MacDonald is opening up the door for a return.

“I don’t know, but I’m back in the gym full time. It’s got me loving training again, that’s for sure. I don’t know what that will lead to, but I’m enjoying my time in martial arts again. It just feels good,” MacDonald said to Ariel Helwani. “I’m training twice a day, three times a day. It is more than staying in shape, for sure. I’m trying to improve myself. There’s nothing for sure. I’m just having fun at this point, and I’m letting God just take the direction in my life. Where the doors open, if there’s opportunities, I’m going down that path.”

MacDonald challenged Robbie Lawler for the welterweight title at UFC 189, and it’s one of the greatest fights in UFC history. He also won the Bellator welterweight title. Although he won the Bellator title, MacDonald says him not achieving his goals of being a UFC champion burned him out.