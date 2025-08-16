Rory MacDonald name drops the one opponent who could end his MMA retirement: “I would be super interested”

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has named the opponent who could lure him out of his ongoing retirement from the sport.

As we know, Rory MacDonald is a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. While some believe he didn’t quite have the career that was expected, he still made some incredible memories for fans around the world. He also, however, retired at a fairly early age, in the wake of consecutive defeats with PFL.

With that being said, MacDonald has started to tease the idea that he could make his way back into the cage. It’s certainly not a guarantee, but at some point in the future, it definitely feels plausible.

In a recent interview, MacDonald opened up on what kind of opponent it would take for him to break his retirement.