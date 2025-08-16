Rory MacDonald name drops the one opponent who could end his MMA retirement: “I would be super interested”
MMA legend Rory MacDonald has named the opponent who could lure him out of his ongoing retirement from the sport.
As we know, Rory MacDonald is a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. While some believe he didn’t quite have the career that was expected, he still made some incredible memories for fans around the world. He also, however, retired at a fairly early age, in the wake of consecutive defeats with PFL.
With that being said, MacDonald has started to tease the idea that he could make his way back into the cage. It’s certainly not a guarantee, but at some point in the future, it definitely feels plausible.
In a recent interview, MacDonald opened up on what kind of opponent it would take for him to break his retirement.
MacDonald contemplates MMA return
“Yeah, I would probably,” MacDonald said of a potential Lawler trilogy bout on the Overdogs podcast.
“Not to disrespect Robbie, but if they did offer it, I would be super interested,” MacDonald continued.
“Just because of like the nostalgia and he beat me twice.
“I love Robbie. I respect him. He’s awesome.
“So, if anything, I would talk to him personally about it before,” MacDonald said, if he were to rematch Lawler.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Some people may not be interested in seeing him come back. Alas, given MacDonald’s legacy as an absolute warrior, it’s hard to imagine it would be boring.
Do you believe that we’re going to see Rory MacDonald make his way back into mixed martial arts? If he does, who would you like to see him face? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
