Rory MacDonald name drops the one opponent who could end his MMA retirement: “I would be super interested”

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has named the opponent who could lure him out of his ongoing retirement from the sport.

Rory MacDonald

As we know, Rory MacDonald is a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. While some believe he didn’t quite have the career that was expected, he still made some incredible memories for fans around the world. He also, however, retired at a fairly early age, in the wake of consecutive defeats with PFL.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier advocates for Rory MacDonald to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Robbie Lawler fight: “I don’t know why it’s not in already”

With that being said, MacDonald has started to tease the idea that he could make his way back into the cage. It’s certainly not a guarantee, but at some point in the future, it definitely feels plausible.

In a recent interview, MacDonald opened up on what kind of opponent it would take for him to break his retirement.

MacDonald contemplates MMA return

“Yeah, I would probably,” MacDonald said of a potential Lawler trilogy bout on the Overdogs podcast.

“Not to disrespect Robbie, but if they did offer it, I would be super interested,” MacDonald continued.

“Just because of like the nostalgia and he beat me twice.

“I love Robbie. I respect him. He’s awesome.

“So, if anything, I would talk to him personally about it before,” MacDonald said, if he were to rematch Lawler.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Some people may not be interested in seeing him come back. Alas, given MacDonald’s legacy as an absolute warrior, it’s hard to imagine it would be boring.

Do you believe that we’re going to see Rory MacDonald make his way back into mixed martial arts? If he does, who would you like to see him face? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Rory MacDonald UFC

Related

Tristan Hamm, Colby Covington

Influencer Tristan Hamm discusses sparring 'true gladiator' Colby Covington: 'That fight can go either way'

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025
Marcus Buchech Almeida
UFC

Buchecha should avoid Bo Nickal error says former Sean Strickland foe

Dylan Bowker - August 15, 2025

Buchecha has a lot of potential in mixed martial arts. But Marcus Almeida needs to avoid some of the pitfalls that Bo Nickal has found himself in, according to a former UFC vet. This was discussed by Krzysztof Jotko, who touched on this topic as a guest on Bowks Talking Bouts.

Dricus du Plessis press conference
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis reveals middleweight contender that has impressed him the most: 'He looked incredible'

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis has been impressed with one surging middleweight contender.

Khamzat Chimaev training
UFC

Former Khamzat Chimaev rival makes UFC 319 prediction for Dricus du Plessis fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

A man who gave Khamzat Chimaev one of his toughest challenges to date has a prediction for UFC 319.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout
Ilia Topuria

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan turns heads with recent comments on Ilia Topuria's striking

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has made some bold comments about Ilia Topuria’s striking.

UFC Octagon Live

UFC 319 fight cancelled just one day prior to event due to weigh-in debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025
Bobby Green
UFC

King Green reveals that he can't walk after late UFC 319 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC veteran King Green has admitted that he can’t walk after he withdrew from his Diego Ferreira fight at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis wonders how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first career MMA loss

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has questioned how Khamzat Chimaev would handle his first loss in mixed martial arts.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reveals his Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev prediction

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for this weekend’s title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Conor McGregor, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones possibly fighting at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones competing at the White House.