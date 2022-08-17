Daniel Cormier advocates for Rory MacDonald to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for Robbie Lawler fight: “I don’t know why it’s not in already”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier believes Rory MacDonald should join him in the Hall.

‘Red King’ is fresh off his knockout defeat to Dilano Taylor at PFL 8 last weekend. The defeat was MacDonald’s fourth in the last five contests. Following the loss, the former UFC title challenger decided to hang up the gloves and retire.

Since that announcement, there’s been an outpouring of support from the MMA community. As a former UFC title challenger, Bellator champion, and PFL star, the Canadian accomplished nearly everything in MMA.

The 33-year-old was also one-half of what is regarded as one of the best fights in MMA history. At UFC 189 in July 2015, MacDonald went to war with then-welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. In the fifth round, ‘Ruthless’ scored the knockout victory.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Now, seven years later, Daniel Cormier believes that fight should go into the Hall of Fame. On the DC & RC podcast, the former UFC champion advocated for Rory MacDonald and Robbie Lawler to be inducted. In fact, he pondered why it hasn’t been inducted already.

‘DC’ also took some time to praise the former Bellator welterweight champion on a great career.

“I don’t know why it’s not in the Hall of Fame already. This is an absolute tap-in, the visuals from this fight. Do you remember when Robbie Lawler was in front of him and he blew a mist of blood toward Rory MacDonald? After a while Rory got beat so bad, he just said ‘To Hell with this’, and went down because his body was beat so bad he couldn’t take anymore.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Daniel Cormier continued, “Rory MacDonald was the first of the new breed. The kid that didn’t start as a wrestler, as a grappler, as a boxer. He was the guy that did everything, and he fought and won some big fights over the course of his career. Happy trails Rory MacDonald, an absolute gentleman.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!