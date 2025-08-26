Itsuki Hirata gets quick turnaround bout against Ritu Phogat at ONE 173

Ritu Phogat continues her journey back to title contention against dangerous opposition. The wrestling specialist faces Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata in a grappling showcase that could determine future championship opportunities.

Phogat battles Hirata in atomweight MMA action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The bout features two elite grapplers seeking to establish themselves among the division’s top contenders.

In February, Phogat returned from extended maternity leave at ONE 171 after giving birth to her son. The 31-year-old daughter of legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat balanced motherhood with professional fighting aspirations during her comeback.

Her recent setback against Ayaka Miura stalled momentum after an inspiring return to competition. Phogat must prove that elite-level performance remains within reach despite extended time away from active competition.

The date holds special significance for Phogat since November 16 marks the anniversary of her MMA debut six years ago. Her transition from wrestling to mixed martial arts began exactly on this calendar date when she joined ONE Championship.

Phogat compiled a 7-1 record before reaching the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship final against Stamp Fairtex. That defeat began a difficult period that included two additional setbacks against elite opposition.

Hirata represents a completely different challenge than Phogat’s recent opponents. The 25-year-old Japanese fighter brings exceptional judo credentials that create fascinating stylistic questions against wrestling-heavy approaches.

Her recent victory over Arti Khatri at ONE Friday Fights 120 demonstrated the improved all-around skills that make her a dangerous contender. Hirata showcased impeccable grappling and refined transitions during her unanimous decision performance.