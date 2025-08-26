Itsuki Hirata gets quick turnaround bout against Ritu Phogat at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2025

Ritu Phogat continues her journey back to title contention against dangerous opposition. The wrestling specialist faces Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata in a grappling showcase that could determine future championship opportunities.

Itsuki Hirata

Phogat battles Hirata in atomweight MMA action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The bout features two elite grapplers seeking to establish themselves among the division’s top contenders.

In February, Phogat returned from extended maternity leave at ONE 171 after giving birth to her son. The 31-year-old daughter of legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat balanced motherhood with professional fighting aspirations during her comeback.

Her recent setback against Ayaka Miura stalled momentum after an inspiring return to competition. Phogat must prove that elite-level performance remains within reach despite extended time away from active competition.

The date holds special significance for Phogat since November 16 marks the anniversary of her MMA debut six years ago. Her transition from wrestling to mixed martial arts began exactly on this calendar date when she joined ONE Championship.

Phogat compiled a 7-1 record before reaching the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship final against Stamp Fairtex. That defeat began a difficult period that included two additional setbacks against elite opposition.

Hirata represents a completely different challenge than Phogat’s recent opponents. The 25-year-old Japanese fighter brings exceptional judo credentials that create fascinating stylistic questions against wrestling-heavy approaches.

Her recent victory over Arti Khatri at ONE Friday Fights 120 demonstrated the improved all-around skills that make her a dangerous contender. Hirata showcased impeccable grappling and refined transitions during her unanimous decision performance.

Itsuki Hirata to test wrestling against judo excellence

The matchup features contrasting grappling philosophies that could produce explosive exchanges. Ritu Phogat’s explosive takedowns and ground control face Itsuki Hirata’s throwing ability and transition skills in a pure grappling showcase.

Both fighters carry points to prove after recent struggles against elite competition. Phogat seeks redemption following her Miura defeat while Hirata continues building momentum after defeating another Indian opponent.

Their elite grappling credentials guarantee technical excellence throughout three rounds of action. The winner positions herself for future title consideration in ONE’s competitive atomweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Itsuki Hirata ONE Championship

Related

Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee explains increase in social media presence ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "An MMA fighter who just happens to document his life"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2025
Natalie Saceldo
ONE Championship

Natalie Salcedo guarantees entertainment in promotional debut: "Either they keep up with me or they break"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2025

Natalie Salcedo brings undefeated confidence into her ONE Championship debut against seasoned competition. The American newcomer faces Macarena Aragon determined to prove her perfect record translates against elite-level opposition.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo reveals MMA debut strategy: "My plan is to get him out and finish the fight as soon as possible"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2025

Tye Ruotolo refuses to ease into mixed martial arts competition gradually. He targets an immediate statement victory against undefeated Adrian Lee in his highly anticipated MMA debut.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali unimpressed by Zakaria El Jamari's abilities ahead of ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2025

Johan “Jojo” Ghazali seeks to end his losing streak against an opponent he considers inferior. The teenage knockout artist faces Zakaria El Jamari determined to prove his recent setbacks were temporary obstacles rather than permanent problems.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks to settle rivalry with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2025

Jarred Brooks gets his chance to silence a persistent critic when he faces Mansur Malachiev in flyweight action. The former strawweight champion moves up a weight class to settle their long-standing rivalry against the dangerous Dagestani contender.

Takeru Segawa

Takeru Segawa promises explosive encounter with Denis Puric: "An incredibly aggressive fighter who loves to trade shots"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2025
Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan describes "unconditional love" she has for rescue dog Jack

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2025

Jackie Buntan found her most loyal training partner in an unlikely companion. The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion credits her rescue dog Jack with providing emotional support throughout her rise to glory.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane to test kickboxing skills against former ONE World Champion Ilias Ennahachi

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2025

Nabil Anane steps outside his comfort zone when he makes his kickboxing debut against a former ONE World Champion. The undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king faces his biggest test yet as he chases two-sport glory against proven elite competition.

Reug Reug

"Reug Reug" celebrates inclusion in Senegal's school curriculum: "What an honor it is for a sportsman to achieve in life"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2025

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane reached heights few athletes ever achieve in their homeland. The ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion discovered that Senegal’s secondary schools now teach his story as part of their educational curriculum.

ONE Friday Fights 121
ONE Championship

ONE Championship unveils explosive lineup for ONE Friday Fights 121 on August 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2025

Tengnueng Fairtex headlines ONE Friday Fights 121 when he faces undefeated Russian striker Maksim Bakhtin. The Thai veteran enters the lightweight Muay Thai main event riding a six-year winning streak against a dangerous prospect seeking his breakthrough moment.