Legendary Nong-O won’t rest until he secures new belt: “Make it happen”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama continues to ascend the flyweight Muay Thai division. He took a huge step closer to the division’s summit this past weekend.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

The striking great defeated #3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by unanimous decision. It happened in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, 2 May, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

If he wasn’t officially injected into the rankings, Nong-O’s name now sits among the division’s top-five contenders. And the 38-year-old now has plenty of fun fights on hand.

Having taken out Kongthoranee, Nong-O may have to bide his time for the rest of the division to settle their scores. An intriguing throwdown in the near future could see Nong-O pitted against #4-ranked contender Nakrob Fairtex.

The 26-year-old is currently booked to lock up with Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi. This happens at ONE Fight Night 32 in what’s promising to be a barnburner given their pedigrees.

But more immediately, a fellow flyweight Muay Thai legend without a fight to his name is ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion and #2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Superlek Kiatmoo9.

After losing to interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan, Superlek will no doubt be hungry to prove he’s still the pound-for-pound best striker in the world.

Meanwhile, Nong-O’s resurgence in the flyweight division is one of the great stories in combat sports in recent time. A throwdown with Superlek could be the icing on the cake for the legendary hitter.

Nong-O yearning to hold ONE World Title again

Nong-O Hama ruled over ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division with an iron fist for over four years. He’s eager to wear gold once more.

The flyweight Muay Thai scene is an ever changing landscape, but the 38-year-old appears to be a constant in the division. So much so that he has no desire to leave until he has the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title around his waist.

“Make it happen again,” Nong-O said on Instagram.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

