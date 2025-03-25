Rodtang reflects on shocking KO of Takeru at ONE 172

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 24, 2025

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was just as surprised as fans at his 80-second spectacle this past weekend at ONE 172.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

“The Iron Man” demolished three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa in the first round of their flyweight kickboxing super-fight. It took place this past Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Given the extent of their striking capabilities, Rodtang expected to go a couple of rounds with “Natural Born Krusher.” However, he believes his handiwork and time spent studying Takeru paid dividends.

The Thai star discovered that his foe was uncomfortable on the back foot, and he capitalized on it with the brutal left hook that sent Takeru tumbling.

“I didn’t expect that knockout to happen in the first round, to find a way to finish Takeru. Back home in Thailand, I’ve been training very hard for this fight,” Rodtang said.

“I have studied all the weaknesses, and all the openings of Takeru, and that left hook is one of the moves that I trained. I feel like I did my part, but I didn’t expect that finish that quickly.”

Rodtang committed to regaining ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title reign saw him become the biggest star in the sport along the way. But that ended in unfortunate circumstances last November.

The 27-year-old missed weight at ONE 169 and lost the belt on the scales. Ever since then, he’s felt like part of him has been missing. So he’s dying to reclaim the World Title he was never defeated for at the earliest opportunity.

“It feels like I just woke up from a bad dream. In the two past fights, I’ve been missing my weight, and I lost something that I cherish, that I love the most, my Muay Thai belt. I have to fight the criticism,” he said.

“I have to wake up in the morning and have to train hard, and I have to do anything that I can to get that belt back.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

