Chatri Sityodtong praises new signing as the “Mike Tyson” of kickboxing

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza is the latest acquisition for Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship, which has amassed one of the strongest striking realms in combat sports.

Chatri Sityodtong

On Tuesday, 22 April, the promotion signed Yoza, inserting him into their talent-rich bantamweight kickboxing division.

The 27-year-old standout holds a record of 19-2, having fought the best of the best in Japan’s deep kickboxing scene.

Alongside the notable names he’s competed against, Yoza also trains with striking royalty in the form of ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri — who captured gold in Japan at ONE 172 in March.

What’s more, he also works closely with ONE megastar Takeru Segawa at Vasileus Gym. There’s no doubt he looks to follow in his compatriot’s footsteps.

Yoza rides a 10-fight winning streak into his new chapter. He vows to take that momentum to a higher level as he sets his sights on best bantamweight strikers in the world and, more notably, a ONE World Championship.

“I have signed a contract with ONE Championship,” Yoza said on Tuesday.

“I will defeat all the world’s best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it.”

Chatri Sityodtong gives Yuki Yoza his flowers

It’s no secret that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has a deep admiration for the history of Japanese combat sports. So it makes sense that he couldn’t contain his excitement with the arrival of former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza.

Yoza arrives fresh off a stoppage victory over former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchdam Petchyindee. Sityodtong insists fans will see a similar fighting style to boxing icon “Iron” Mike Tyson once he debuts in ONE Championship.

“What sets him apart though is his killer instinct,” Sityodtong said.

“He reminds me of Mike Tyson in his desire to destroy opponents.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship

Related

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison feels he has a "new lease of life" ahead of ONE Championship return

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 23, 2025
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai
Nong-O Hama

Kongthoranee looks to make definitive point in Nong-O rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai wants to end his rivalry with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama on Friday, May 2.

Zebaztian Kadestam
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam aims to keep KO record intact versus Isi Fitikefu

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 22, 2025

Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam has delivered an extensive list of knockouts throughout his eight years in ONE Championship. Now he wants to keep that going versus Isi Fitikefu.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
Nong-O Hama

Nong-O promises a different outcome in Kongthoranee rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama plans to bring back his classic hits after taking a different approach to his flyweight debut this past February.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo excited for "second chance" at ONE Fight Night 31 following knee injury

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Competition has been a constant in the life of ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo. But that all changed when he suffered a debilitating knee injury last summer.

Isi Fitikefu

Isi Fitikefu takes aim at ONE Championship's top fighters

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025
Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan opens up on how call with ONE Championship boss reignited his career

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

British striker Liam Nolan decided to call it a day at the young age of 27 years old following a loss in February 2024. That was, however, until an encouraging call came from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Sean Climaco opens up on loss of father: "You have to keep moving forward"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai star Sean Climaco is currently tackling the arduous process of grief after losing his dad last summer, a frightening part of life that nobody ever truly prepares for. He’s taking it day by day.

Andrew Denibe, ONE Championship, MMA
ONE Championship

ONE Championship veteran passes away: 'Sad news for the Philippine MMA industry'

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

Andrew Benibe, an MMA veteran from the Philippines and a one-time ONE Championship veteran, has passed away.

Rafael Lovato Jr
Rafael Lovato Jr

Rafael Lovato Jr. secures ONE Championship debut against Giancarlo Bodoni

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2025

A submission grappling bout for the ages between two-time ADCC World Champion Giancarlo Bodoni and BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr. is set to go down when ONE Championship returns to the United States this summer at ONE 173: Denver.