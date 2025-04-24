Chatri Sityodtong praises new signing as the “Mike Tyson” of kickboxing

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza is the latest acquisition for Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship, which has amassed one of the strongest striking realms in combat sports.

On Tuesday, 22 April, the promotion signed Yoza, inserting him into their talent-rich bantamweight kickboxing division.

The 27-year-old standout holds a record of 19-2, having fought the best of the best in Japan’s deep kickboxing scene.

Alongside the notable names he’s competed against, Yoza also trains with striking royalty in the form of ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri — who captured gold in Japan at ONE 172 in March.

What’s more, he also works closely with ONE megastar Takeru Segawa at Vasileus Gym. There’s no doubt he looks to follow in his compatriot’s footsteps.

Yoza rides a 10-fight winning streak into his new chapter. He vows to take that momentum to a higher level as he sets his sights on best bantamweight strikers in the world and, more notably, a ONE World Championship.

“I have signed a contract with ONE Championship,” Yoza said on Tuesday.

“I will defeat all the world’s best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it.”