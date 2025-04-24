Chatri Sityodtong praises new signing as the “Mike Tyson” of kickboxing
Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza is the latest acquisition for Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship, which has amassed one of the strongest striking realms in combat sports.
On Tuesday, 22 April, the promotion signed Yoza, inserting him into their talent-rich bantamweight kickboxing division.
The 27-year-old standout holds a record of 19-2, having fought the best of the best in Japan’s deep kickboxing scene.
Alongside the notable names he’s competed against, Yoza also trains with striking royalty in the form of ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri — who captured gold in Japan at ONE 172 in March.
What’s more, he also works closely with ONE megastar Takeru Segawa at Vasileus Gym. There’s no doubt he looks to follow in his compatriot’s footsteps.
Yoza rides a 10-fight winning streak into his new chapter. He vows to take that momentum to a higher level as he sets his sights on best bantamweight strikers in the world and, more notably, a ONE World Championship.
“I have signed a contract with ONE Championship,” Yoza said on Tuesday.
“I will defeat all the world’s best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it.”
Chatri Sityodtong gives Yuki Yoza his flowers
It’s no secret that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has a deep admiration for the history of Japanese combat sports. So it makes sense that he couldn’t contain his excitement with the arrival of former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza.
Yoza arrives fresh off a stoppage victory over former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchdam Petchyindee. Sityodtong insists fans will see a similar fighting style to boxing icon “Iron” Mike Tyson once he debuts in ONE Championship.
“What sets him apart though is his killer instinct,” Sityodtong said.
“He reminds me of Mike Tyson in his desire to destroy opponents.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship