Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Nong-O Hama for vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2025
Rodtang, Nong-O, and Christian Lee

Rodtang Jitmuangnon seeks redemption against living legend Nong-O Hama in a Thai super-fight for vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title, while Christian Lee defends his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against Alibeg Rasulov in their highly anticipated rematch in Japan.

ONE Championship announced the blockbuster additions to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The former flyweight champion faces the ex-bantamweight king in the most anticipated Muay Thai clash of the year between two Thai legends.

Rodtang was stripped of his flyweight belt in November 2024 after missing weight. The 28-year-old striker returned with devastating form at ONE 172, needing just 80 seconds to demolish Takeru Segawa with a thunderous left hook. His redemption story approaches its climax against elite opposition.

Nong-O brings unprecedented pedigree following seven consecutive title defenses that included five knockouts at bantamweight. The 38-year-old veteran recently scored a revenge victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31. His transition to flyweight positions him for rare two-division championship status.

Lee seeks definitive resolution against Rasulov following their December no-contest finish. The two-division ONE World Champion controlled their first encounter before an accidental eye poke halted proceedings in round two. His dominance requires validation against the undefeated Turkish grappler who previously defeated former champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Additional championship action features Nadaka challenging Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. The 10-time Muay Thai World Champion brings surgical precision against relentless Thai pressure. Marat Grigorian welcomes former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo in featherweight kickboxing competition.

Nadaka and Marat Grigorian added to action

Nadaka seeks to make history as the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion against surging Thai dynamo Numsurin Chor Ketwina. The 10-time Muay Thai World Champion brings surgical precision from his perfect 3-0 ONE Championship record highlighted by devastating finishing ability.

His most recent performance demolished Hamada Azmani with explosive efficiency. He scored a TKO victory just 15 seconds into the third round at ONE Friday Fights 122. The only non-Thai to capture three Rajadamnern Stadium titles faces dangerous Thai opposition seeking upset victory.

Marat Grigorian welcomes former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion Rukiya Anpo in featherweight kickboxing warfare. The Armenian icon has carved his ONE Championship legacy through devastating knockout power. He recently scored brutal finishes over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Abdelali Zahidi.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Related

Decho

Decho embraces Suriyanlek's knockout challenge at ONE Friday Fights 124: "I'm ready to rumble"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025
Suriyanlek
ONE Championship

Suriyanlek targets knockout at ONE Friday Fights 124 despite height disadvantage: "I'm confident in my fists"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025

Suriyanlek Por Yenying believes his power advantage will overcome Decho Por Borirak’s physical dimensions. The veteran Thai striker seeks his 84th career victory against a dangerous opponent riding an eight-fight winning streak in Friday’s main event.

Alyse Anderson
ONE Championship

Roster shake up: ONE Championship releases five fighters

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Alyse Anderson joins four other fighters in losing their roster spots due to various reasons. The martial arts organization terminated contracts for multiple veterans who failed to meet competitive standards.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow replaces injured Tawanchai against Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn accepts a quick turnaround opportunity to face Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing action. The Thai striker steps in after Tawanchai PK Saenchai withdrew from the originally scheduled bout due to injury.

Suriyanlek
ONE Championship

ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE Friday Fights 124 on September 12

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025

Suriyanlek Por Yenying headlines an action-packed card seeking his signature knockout finish against rising contender Decho Por Borirak. Nearly two dozen athletes battle for coveted $100,000 contracts and main roster opportunities at ONE Championship’s weekly showcase series.

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali snaps losing streak with devastating shot: "Nobody can really take an elbow"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2025
Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo celebrates successful MMA transition: "This isn't just another day in the office"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 8, 2025

Tye Ruotolo exceeded expectations in his mixed martial arts debut against previously undefeated Adrian Lee. The ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion secured a second-round rear-naked choke submission that earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Stella Hemetsberger
Stella Hemetsberger

Stella Hemetsberger captures historic ONE World Title after defeating Jackie Buntan: "It feels amazing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2025

Stella Hemetsberger achieved Austrian combat sports history by capturing championship gold in her biggest career test. The underdog challenger stunned Jackie Buntan with two first-round knockdowns to claim the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.

Rambolek X Kovtun
ONE Championship

Rambolek targets early finish against Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2025

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon enters his rescheduled showdown with supreme confidence in his ability to expose his opponent’s weaknesses. The #4-ranked bantamweight believes Dmitrii Kovtun’s conditioning issues will be his downfall when they finally clash.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

VIDEO | Watch the official ONE Fight Night 35 weigh-ins

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2025

Sixteen martial artists must clear their final hurdles before competing at ONE Fight Night 35. Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger headline the card for the vacant ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title.