Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Nong-O Hama for vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173

Rodtang Jitmuangnon seeks redemption against living legend Nong-O Hama in a Thai super-fight for vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title, while Christian Lee defends his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against Alibeg Rasulov in their highly anticipated rematch in Japan.

ONE Championship announced the blockbuster additions to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The former flyweight champion faces the ex-bantamweight king in the most anticipated Muay Thai clash of the year between two Thai legends.

Rodtang was stripped of his flyweight belt in November 2024 after missing weight. The 28-year-old striker returned with devastating form at ONE 172, needing just 80 seconds to demolish Takeru Segawa with a thunderous left hook. His redemption story approaches its climax against elite opposition.

Nong-O brings unprecedented pedigree following seven consecutive title defenses that included five knockouts at bantamweight. The 38-year-old veteran recently scored a revenge victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31. His transition to flyweight positions him for rare two-division championship status.

Lee seeks definitive resolution against Rasulov following their December no-contest finish. The two-division ONE World Champion controlled their first encounter before an accidental eye poke halted proceedings in round two. His dominance requires validation against the undefeated Turkish grappler who previously defeated former champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Additional championship action features Nadaka challenging Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title. The 10-time Muay Thai World Champion brings surgical precision against relentless Thai pressure. Marat Grigorian welcomes former K-1 champion Rukiya Anpo in featherweight kickboxing competition.

Nadaka and Marat Grigorian added to action

Nadaka seeks to make history as the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion against surging Thai dynamo Numsurin Chor Ketwina. The 10-time Muay Thai World Champion brings surgical precision from his perfect 3-0 ONE Championship record highlighted by devastating finishing ability.

His most recent performance demolished Hamada Azmani with explosive efficiency. He scored a TKO victory just 15 seconds into the third round at ONE Friday Fights 122. The only non-Thai to capture three Rajadamnern Stadium titles faces dangerous Thai opposition seeking upset victory.

Marat Grigorian welcomes former K-1 Super Lightweight Champion Rukiya Anpo in featherweight kickboxing warfare. The Armenian icon has carved his ONE Championship legacy through devastating knockout power. He recently scored brutal finishes over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Abdelali Zahidi.