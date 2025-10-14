Rodtang Jitmuangnon embraces new role in life: “It’s a father-and-son thing”

Fatherhood transformed Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s world beyond recognition. The Thai superstar discovered a new kind of battle built on patience rather than power.

Rodtang faces Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 28-year-old megastar welcomes this title opportunity as he adjusts to life with his first child, a baby boy named Zlatan born in July 2025.

The six-time ONE World Champion built his reputation through relentless aggression across more than 300 professional bouts. Born into poverty in Phatthalung, Thailand, he stepped into the ring as a child to change his family’s fortunes. That iron spirit carried him around the globe and made his name synonymous with durability.

But everything shifted once Zlatan arrived. The same fighter who once lived only for the next challenge now finds joy in simple moments. Soccer serves as his favorite escape from the spotlight, offering several opportunities each week to clear his mind and reconnect with what matters.

He plans to share that passion with his son not as a career mandate but as a bridge between two worlds. Whether Zlatan chooses combat sports or something else entirely won’t matter to the proud father.

“My baby turned 2 months old recently. His name is Zlatan,” he said.

“I like everything about it. It’s a father-and-son thing and, I mean, I like kids. I love playing with them.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon explains soccer legend inspiration

Zlatan Ibrahimovic dominated European soccer for two decades with an unorthodox flair shaped by his taekwondo black belt background. That martial arts foundation created the acrobatic style that made him one of soccer’s most distinctive strikers.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon watched the Swedish icon during his prime years while working a job. The character and aggressive performance style resonated deeply with the young Thai fighter struggling to make ends meet.

Both men built reputations on confidence that sometimes appeared misunderstood. They blur the line between art and attitude through bold self-expression. Naming his son after Ibrahimovic passed down a mindset celebrating individuality and courage.

“The Iron Man” maintains his demanding training habits despite the new responsibilities. Fatherhood simply added deeper purpose to everything he does. His extensive family includes two dozen nephews and nieces who all receive equal treatment during outings.

“I have nephews and nieces. I love all of them, two dozen of them,” he said.

“When we go to 7-ELEVEN, we all go together. If I buy one a toy, everyone else needs to get one. It’s happiness.”