Rodtang Jitmuangnon embraces new role in life: “It’s a father-and-son thing”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Fatherhood transformed Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s world beyond recognition. The Thai superstar discovered a new kind of battle built on patience rather than power.

Rodtang faces Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 28-year-old megastar welcomes this title opportunity as he adjusts to life with his first child, a baby boy named Zlatan born in July 2025.

The six-time ONE World Champion built his reputation through relentless aggression across more than 300 professional bouts. Born into poverty in Phatthalung, Thailand, he stepped into the ring as a child to change his family’s fortunes. That iron spirit carried him around the globe and made his name synonymous with durability.

But everything shifted once Zlatan arrived. The same fighter who once lived only for the next challenge now finds joy in simple moments. Soccer serves as his favorite escape from the spotlight, offering several opportunities each week to clear his mind and reconnect with what matters.

He plans to share that passion with his son not as a career mandate but as a bridge between two worlds. Whether Zlatan chooses combat sports or something else entirely won’t matter to the proud father.

“My baby turned 2 months old recently. His name is Zlatan,” he said.

“I like everything about it. It’s a father-and-son thing and, I mean, I like kids. I love playing with them.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon explains soccer legend inspiration

Zlatan Ibrahimovic dominated European soccer for two decades with an unorthodox flair shaped by his taekwondo black belt background. That martial arts foundation created the acrobatic style that made him one of soccer’s most distinctive strikers.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon watched the Swedish icon during his prime years while working a job. The character and aggressive performance style resonated deeply with the young Thai fighter struggling to make ends meet.

Both men built reputations on confidence that sometimes appeared misunderstood. They blur the line between art and attitude through bold self-expression. Naming his son after Ibrahimovic passed down a mindset celebrating individuality and courage.

“The Iron Man” maintains his demanding training habits despite the new responsibilities. Fatherhood simply added deeper purpose to everything he does. His extensive family includes two dozen nephews and nieces who all receive equal treatment during outings.

“I have nephews and nieces. I love all of them, two dozen of them,” he said.

“When we go to 7-ELEVEN, we all go together. If I buy one a toy, everyone else needs to get one. It’s happiness.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Related

Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza targets Superlek's mental fortitude: "I want to break that strong spirit"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali meets Malaysian Prime Minister: "It was truly an honor"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

A 90-minute conversation with Malaysia’s Prime Minister confirmed Johan Ghazali‘s influence extends beyond the ring. The teenage sensation discussed combat sports and national pride with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia faces Lachlan Giles in lightweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty meets modern innovation when generations collide in Bangkok, Thailand. Marcelo Garcia continues his inspirational comeback journey against an Australian who built his reputation by toppling giants.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane details story behind One Piece fascination: "The character just fits me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 10, 2025

Pop culture bleeds into combat sports when fighters discover characters that mirror their souls. Nabil Anane found his reflection in Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-bodied pirate whose boundless ambition matches the young champion’s hunger for glory.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison returns to ONE Championship in kickboxing clash against Shinji Suzuki

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2025

Retirement rarely sticks when legends discover the fire still burns. Liam Harrison proved that truth when he stepped back into competition after laying his gloves down at ONE 168, and now he’s ready for another comeback.

Stephen Irvine

Stephen Irvine identifies fatal flaw in opponent's approach: "He's crazy, I'm calculated"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2025
Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade defends Bantamweight World Title against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2025

Championship gold gets tested when ONE Championship closes 2025 with back-to-back title fights. Fabricio Andrade risks everything against a submission specialist who has tormented every opponent standing between him and glory.

Rambong
ONE Championship

Rambong reveals winning factor against Stephen Irvine at ONE Friday Fights 128: "Whoever is mentally tougher"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2025

Knockout defeats create two types of fighters — those who shrink from pressure and those who weaponize pain into something dangerous. Rambong Sor Therapat belongs firmly in the second category.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu embraces do-or-die mentality: "I'll fight as if it's my last"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 7, 2025

For Yuya Wakamatsu, defending his ONE Flyweight MMA World Title carries stakes that transcend sport — failure simply isn’t survivable in his mind.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella details winning strategy against Prajanchai: "I saw his face change"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 6, 2025

Body shots changed everything for Jonathan Di Bella. The moment Prajanchai’s expression shifted in round one, the Italian-Canadian knew his corner had called the perfect strategy.