ONE 172: Takeru views fight with Rodtang as “the last challenge” to conquer

Decorated Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa has cemented himself as an all-time great in the striking realm. But to be undeniable, he feels he has to conquer ONE Championship – more specifically, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

“The Natural Born Krusher” collides with the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Outside of ONE Championship, Takeru showed his prowess by becoming a three division king in K-1. Despite those accolades, he felt he still had more to prove.

That sense led him to signing with ONE, with a single name on his mind. He wanted to fight “The Iron Man” – the only adversary he believes to be his equal.

“So I debuted, fighting in K-1 since the debut, and won three division championships, and for my career as a last challenge, I chose ONE Championship as the last challenge,” Takeru said.

“And the reason why I challenged is because of Rodtang. He’s number one. He’s been a champion for a long time, and if I beat Rodtang, I’ll be number one in the world. So this is my reason for the challenge.”