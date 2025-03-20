ONE 172: Takeru views fight with Rodtang as “the last challenge” to conquer

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 19, 2025

Decorated Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa has cemented himself as an all-time great in the striking realm. But to be undeniable, he feels he has to conquer ONE Championship – more specifically, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru Segawa

“The Natural Born Krusher” collides with the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Outside of ONE Championship, Takeru showed his prowess by becoming a three division king in K-1. Despite those accolades, he felt he still had more to prove.

That sense led him to signing with ONE, with a single name on his mind. He wanted to fight “The Iron Man” – the only adversary he believes to be his equal.

“So I debuted, fighting in K-1 since the debut, and won three division championships, and for my career as a last challenge, I chose ONE Championship as the last challenge,” Takeru said.

“And the reason why I challenged is because of Rodtang. He’s number one. He’s been a champion for a long time, and if I beat Rodtang, I’ll be number one in the world. So this is my reason for the challenge.”

 

Takeru Segawa gets KO prediction from Chatri Sityodtong for ONE 172’s main event

Combat sports fans the world over will be watching with bated breath when striking gods Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon lock horns at ONE 172. And ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong will be among them.

Given the elite striking acumen possessed by the duo, many fans believe something has to give in this historic main event. Sityodtong is in agreement with them, as he insists that a knockout is inevitable.

“Takeru can earn his rightful spot as the greatest kickboxer on the planet if he beats Rodtang because that would be a natural triangle of victories and losses among the three,” he said.

“My prediction for the main event is somebody’s going to get knocked out. Takeru is going to knock out Rodtang or Rodtang is going to knock out Takeru.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon Takeru Segawa

Related

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai sees ONE 172 battle against Masaaki Noiri as must-win scenario

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 19, 2025
Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian gunning for knockout versus Kaito Ono 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 19, 2025

Accomplished featherweight kickboxing star Marat Grigorian senses that a knockdown, drag out war is on hand against Kaito Ono at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.  

KANA
ONE Championship

Kana believes she's the only woman who can dethrone Phetjeeja at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 18, 2025

Just when a fighter seems unbeatable, along comes a contender who’s ready to usher in a new era. That’s what decorated Japanese striker Kana Morimoto aims to do at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang plans to finish Takeru, call out Superlek at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 18, 2025

By the time the curtain falls on 2025, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to join the list of two-sport ONE World Champions.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang eyes career-best performance versus Takeru at ONE 172  

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 17, 2025

The stakes at ONE 172 are higher than ever for former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But he intends to rise to the occasion like never before.  

Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu reflects on previous loss to Adriano Moraes ahead of ONE 172 world title rematch

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 17, 2025
Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo makes featherweight Muay Thai debut versus Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 16, 2025

The fight card for ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles continues to flourish, and the latest announcement has fans full of intrigue.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang promises to "bury" Takeru at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 16, 2025

ONE 172 draws nearer by the day, and former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is oozing confidence as he looks to crush Takeru Segawa.  

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel to face Alexis Nicolas in world title trilogy at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 13, 2025

A magnificent trilogy will take place on Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

How Rodtang's childhood struggles created an elite Muay Thai superstar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 12, 2025

When you think about fighters’ origins, they rarely emerge from comfort. They rise from hardship, desperation, necessity. Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s story exemplifies this truth. 