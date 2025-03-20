ONE 172: Takeru views fight with Rodtang as “the last challenge” to conquer
Decorated Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa has cemented himself as an all-time great in the striking realm. But to be undeniable, he feels he has to conquer ONE Championship – more specifically, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
“The Natural Born Krusher” collides with the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.
Outside of ONE Championship, Takeru showed his prowess by becoming a three division king in K-1. Despite those accolades, he felt he still had more to prove.
That sense led him to signing with ONE, with a single name on his mind. He wanted to fight “The Iron Man” – the only adversary he believes to be his equal.
“So I debuted, fighting in K-1 since the debut, and won three division championships, and for my career as a last challenge, I chose ONE Championship as the last challenge,” Takeru said.
“And the reason why I challenged is because of Rodtang. He’s number one. He’s been a champion for a long time, and if I beat Rodtang, I’ll be number one in the world. So this is my reason for the challenge.”
Takeru Segawa gets KO prediction from Chatri Sityodtong for ONE 172’s main event
Combat sports fans the world over will be watching with bated breath when striking gods Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon lock horns at ONE 172. And ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong will be among them.
Given the elite striking acumen possessed by the duo, many fans believe something has to give in this historic main event. Sityodtong is in agreement with them, as he insists that a knockout is inevitable.
“Takeru can earn his rightful spot as the greatest kickboxer on the planet if he beats Rodtang because that would be a natural triangle of victories and losses among the three,” he said.
“My prediction for the main event is somebody’s going to get knocked out. Takeru is going to knock out Rodtang or Rodtang is going to knock out Takeru.”
Topics:ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon Takeru Segawa