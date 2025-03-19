Rodtang plans to finish Takeru, call out Superlek at ONE 172 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 18, 2025

By the time the curtain falls on 2025, former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to join the list of two-sport ONE World Champions.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

“The Iron Man” squares off with three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.  

Rodtang has been waiting to face Takeru for almost three years. The fight almost happened in January 2024 at ONE 165 – until the Thai was forced out due to injury. 

This time, the clash is just days away. And Rodtang wants to leave foreign soil with a history-making knockout against Takeru.  

Also, should he defeat the Japanese standout, the 27-year-old plans to fire a shot at two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title.  

“I have a chance to win by knockout. I want to win by knockout for the bonus,” he said. 

“Of course, both me and Takeru or everyone else in this division have our sights set on kickboxing gold. If I win this fight, I want to get a shot at the gold with Superlek.” 

Rodtang eager for showdown with Takeru: “It’s worth waiting for”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, and the Thai insists it’ll live up to the billing.  

This monumental fight has been at the top of “The Iron Man’s” list for a long time. So he plans to ensure this matchup meets all expectations and goes down in history.  

“I’ve been waiting for another chance to fight him, to make the fans proud again,” he said. “I was very disappointed with the cancelled fight. We were supposed to meet for the first time since he got into ONE.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

