Rodtang confronts emotional conflict facing mentor Nong-O for vacant title: “I might be happy or maybe not”

Former flyweight king Rodtang Jitmuangnon never imagined destiny would force this collision. The Thai superstar built his reign admiring the veteran who now stands between him and championship redemption, creating emotional complexity that transcends typical competition.

Rodtang faces Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 28-year-old former champion confronts his longtime role model after being stripped of his belt in November 2024 for missing weight, while 38-year-old Nong-O pursues rare two-division glory.

Nong-O’s legendary career shaped Rodtang’s approach to combat sports and life. The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion conquered approximately 350 professional fights while collecting two Thailand National Championships, four Lumpinee Stadium World Titles across multiple divisions, and a Rajadamnern Stadium belt. His ONE Championship dominance featured seven successful defenses with five knockouts.

Their relationship blossomed beyond professional circles through shared meals in Singapore and company retreats. Rodtang gravitated toward Nong-O’s humble demeanor despite massive accomplishments, declaring repeatedly throughout his career that he’d never fight his idol. Friendship deepened over six years, making this matchup feel inevitable yet unwanted.

“For Nong-O, since I got a contract with ONE Championship, he has always been the role model for both [fighting] and living life. The way he takes care of his body, he is the best,” he said.

“He should be the role model of the role models that everyone should try to follow in his footsteps. He will always get my respect. I [didn’t] want to fight him from the start. When I fought in Singapore, we met [for the first time], and we had a meal together. We were together in every fight while I was in Singapore. Every time we meet, we always respect one another. I have said that I never want to fight with Nong-O.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon wrestles with ONE World Championship pursuit versus friendship

Football bonding provided safe competition between the warriors before circumstances shifted. Those field moments represented the closest they’d come to opposing each other, or so Rodtang Jitmuangnon believed. Business now demands what friendship couldn’t prevent.

Victory over Nong-O Hama carries bittersweet implications for Rodtang. Reclaiming his throne at his mentor’s expense creates conflicting emotions that complicate typical championship satisfaction. Fighting Thai compatriots always differs from international opponents, but this matchup amplifies that complexity exponentially.

Professional duty overrides personal feelings once the ONE Circle door closes. Rodtang recognizes Nong-O will approach their bout with an identical mentality, transforming friends into title contenders chasing immortal legacies. Their brotherhood resumes after the final bell, but championship warfare demands complete focus until then.

“If I win, I will just win. I guess I’ll be happy when I win the championship, just like how everybody else would,” he said.

“But fighting another Thai fighter is another thing, especially Nong-O, whom I highly respect. I might be happy or maybe not. I don’t know about this one. There’s something deep inside. I just perform my best in each fight and make everyone proud of me. When I fight, I don’t fight for myself but for the fans, for those who love me.”