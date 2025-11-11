Rodtang invites friend and mentor Nong-O to “fierce” battle at ONE 173: “The time has come for us to meet”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2025

Brotherhood collides with championship ambition when family bonds face their ultimate test. Rodtang Jitmuangnon never imagined he’d have to face the man he calls friend, but destiny demands this confrontation.

The 28-year-old former ruler battles Nong-O Hama for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. Rodtang was stripped of his belt in November 2024 after missing weight, while 38-year-old Nong-O chases rare two-division glory after his legendary bantamweight Muay Thai reign.

The news brought sadness rather than excitement when the matchup was announced. Respect transcends competition between these Thai icons who built their relationship over six years of friendship.

Their bond formed when Rodtang arrived in ONE as a hungry prospect and immediately gravitated toward Nong-O’s humble demeanor despite massive accomplishments. The 28-year-old repeatedly declared throughout his career that he’d never fight his idol, making this collision feel inevitable yet unwanted.

“I respect and look up to Nong-O as my teacher. He always took care of me. I even said back then that I never wanted to face Nong-O in ONE because I respect him so much,” he said.

“But it has come to the point where we have to find the undisputed #1 in the division. Since both Nong-O and I are in the rankings, the time has come for us to meet. I had to reluctantly agree.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon thrilled to reclaim flyweight title on Japanese soil

Rodtang Jitmuangnon admires everything about Nong-O Hama’s approach to combat sports and life. The former bantamweight king reigned for 1,526 days with seven consecutive title defenses before making his permanent switch to flyweight this year, setting an example that inspired countless fighters.

His preparation, dedication, and heart represent the gold standard for professional fighters. But admiration cannot soften the fierce determination required when gold hangs in the balance. Professional duty overrides personal feelings once the Circle door closes.

Japan holds special meaning for Rodtang’s career trajectory. His 80-second knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in March cemented his status as a superstar, and returning to compete before Japanese fans adds emotional significance to his championship pursuit.

“I’m really happy to have the chance to go back and fight in Japan again. As I’ve said every time I’ve been interviewed, Japan is like my second home. I have to thank all the fans who welcomed me so well. I feel the happiest when I go to fight there,” he said.

“To Nong-O, give it your all, my brother. Let’s showcase the art of Muay Thai for everyone to see so that our fight will be just as exciting as any other fights on the card. No matter what happens in the ring, no matter how the fight ends or how fierce it is, win or lose, it’s a sport, and I love and respect you just the same.”

