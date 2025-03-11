Rafael Fiziev contemplates move to featherweight following loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: “They’ll be in trouble”

By Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

Fresh off a loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, Rafael Fiziev is interested in a move down in weight.

Rafael Fiziev

The 32-year-old striker was last seen in the cage against ‘The Highlight’ on Saturday. Stepping up on short notice, Rafael Fiziev again met Justin Gaethje. At UFC 286 in early 2023, the former interim lightweight champion handed ‘Ataman’ a close unanimous decision loss. Despite entering the bout on just two weeks’ notice, Fiziev was confident.

However, ‘The Highlight’ again handed the striker a decision defeat on Saturday night. The bout looked like a repeat of the first fight, with Rafael Fiziev winning round one on the judges’ scorecard. However, just like their bout back in 2023, Gaethje came roaring back in rounds two and three to earn a win on the scorecards.

However, the fight was a learning experience for Rafael Fiziev. Earlier today, the UFC lightweight contender appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, and discussed his loss to Justin Gaethje. There, ‘Ataman’ teased a sudden drop in weight down to 145 pounds. While Fiziev has spent his entire career up at lightweight, that can change later this year.

Rafael Fiziev discusses move down to featherweight after loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

While the move isn’t set in stone, it’s something the 32-year-old is thinking about. If he can make weight as easily as he did on two weeks’ notice, he could easily make 145 pounds. Speaking with Helwani, Fiziev closed out the discussion by sending a warning to the current UFC featherweight division.

“I’m starting to think right now about changing weight divisions.” Rafael Fiziev stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today, discussing his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. “I really cut weight really easy this time, and this time was short notice. Very easy bro. All this week, my nutritionist, Jason, he had to gain my weight because my weight went go low so fast.”

He continued, “Yeah, right now I have to think about it. Yes, it’s possible. I think [it’s a strong possibility my next fight is at featherweight]. I think about it for a long time, yeah, like I said, I’m not big at this division. My body, I lose weight so, so easily… These guys [at featherweight] have trouble if I come in there. They’ll be in trouble man, everybody.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Rafael Fiziev move to 145 pounds?

