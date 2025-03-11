Roman Dolidze eyes rematch with Nassourdine Imavov with a win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104

Roman Dolidze is hoping to get another rematch if he beats Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 104.

Dolidze is set to headline the Fight Night card against Vettori on Saturday. Dolidze lost a close decision, which was a three-round fight and he enters the bout as a +134 underdog on FanDuel.

If Roman Dolidze pulls off the upset against Marvin Vettori, the Georgian is hoping to earn a rematch against Nassourdine Imavov.

“He is a great fighter, very good, high level technique, very good high level striker and there are other reasons why I wasn’t in the shape I was supposed to be to fight,” Dolidze told Bloody Elbow. “I never try to find excuses. He won that fight, 100 percent. But I want to be in better shape and I want to prove I can do this. After this (Vettori) fight that I can be much, much better and can use all the skills I have. One of the biggest problems of mine is that I don’t use my best sides, I don’t use my grappling sometimes… I think sometimes, I need to use it.”

As Dolidze says, he believes he has all the tools to beat Imavov, which includes using his grappling more, and being in better shape. Dolidze lost a majority decision to Imavov in his first main event spot.