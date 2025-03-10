Jiri Prochazka issues heated response to ‘fraud’ Magomed Ankalaev: “Nobody respects him”

Jiri Prochazka has issued a heated response to UFC light-heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev.

The Russian is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 313 on Saturday. There, Magomed Ankalaev finally challenged for light-heavyweight gold, facing the red-hot Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ entered the bout riding three-straight title defenses, last knocking out Khalil Rountree in October.

However, the Brazilian’s time with the gold came to an end over the weekend in Las Vegas. In the main event of UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev stifled the hard-hitting champion, outpointing him en route to a unanimous decision win. At the post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed a rematch was likely next for the two light-heavyweights.

On Saturday night, Jiri Prochazka released a post about the fight. On X, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion showed respect to ‘Poatan’, while also congrulating Magomed Ankalaev. In a follow-up post, he also called for a title shot. In response, the newly crowned titleholder fired back at Prochazka, calling him a “fraud” who needs to win more fights.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REVEALS JON JONES VS. TOM ASPINALL IS TARGETED FOR THIS SUMMER: “JON WANTS TO DO IT”

Jiri Prochazka fires back at Magomed Ankalaev following UFC 313 main event

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Jiri Prochazka issued a heated response to Magomed Ankalaev. The normally stoic light-heavyweight called out the new titleholder for acting nice to his face, but talking trash online. Prochazka added that while Ankalaev is now champion, nobody likes or respects him.

“His mouth, and what he’s saying… It’s something that, I don’t like it.” Jiri Prochazka stated earlier today, discussing UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev. “I don’t like it. I like all the people except him. But, he’s too much, too much, [with] his last tweet on me. Haha, I don’t know [why he’s talking about me], he doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know me personally.”

He continued, “One thing I can say to Magomed Ankalaev: He can say whatever he wants. But I know, the only person who is a fraud is him. When I met him at the UFC PI in Las Vegas, he was there and he was very nice. He was friendly, ‘Hello, nice to meet you, all good’, right now he’s a superstar and big gangster. He’s playing these games. He won the title against the worst performance of Alex Pereira.”

“He’s the only fraud here….” Jiri Prochazka concluded. “Right now, he’s a champion. But nobody respects that he’s a champion.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight? Do you want to see Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka?