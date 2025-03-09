UFC 313 Results: Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 313 results, including the lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

‘The Highlight’ was originally slated to face Dan Hooker at tonight’s event, but ‘The Hangman’ was forced out due to injury and was ultimately replaced by Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway 11 months ago at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the former title challenger was coming off back-to-back wins over Dustin Poirier and ‘Ataman’.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (12-3 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The 32-year-old is coming off a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot in his most previous effort in September of 2023.

Round one of the UFC 313 co-main event begins and Rafael Fiziev lands a low kick. Justin Gaethje looks to unload a right, but Fiziev shoots in and scores an early takedown. ‘The Highlight’ gets right back up, but another shot quickly puts him back on the canvas. A scramble ensues and now ‘Ataman’ is on top. Another scramble and Gaethje is back to his feet. This is a good start for Fiziev considering his lengthy layoff. Justin Gaethje with a jab and then an uppercut. He follows that up with a short right. Rafael Fiziev with an outside low kick. He attempts a straight right, but it falls short. The fighters clinch and Fiziev lands a pair of hard knees to the body. Gaethje breaks free but eats a body kick. Another solid kick from Fiziev. He shoots in for a takedown but ‘The Highlight’ stuffs the attempt. The fighters battle in the clinch. Gaethje partially lands a right on the break. He presses forward now and lands another good right. The former BMF champ shoots in for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but lands a nice punch after the shot. The horn sounds to end round one.

We have a WILD start to the co-main 😮‍💨 #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/ySivv3NkSM — UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2025

Round two of the UFC 313 co-main event begins and Justin Gaethje comes forward with early pressure. Rafael Fiziev keeps him at bay with a low kick. He throws one to the body but it lands low and the referee steps in due to an unintentional foul. We restart and Fiziev lands a right hand over the top. Gaethje answers with a good straight punch. He lands a nice right hand and then pushes forward with a 1-2. Rafael Fiziev answers with a body kick and then a jab to the ribs. ‘The Highlight’ returns fire with a flurry. Fiziev replies with a big right hand and then a high kick. Gaethje with a nice right over the top. Two minutes remain in the second frame. Justin Gaethje finding his range now. He lands a right and then a left hook. Rafael Fiziev with a left hook and then a knee. Gaethje with a big uppercut and Fiziev hits the deck. ‘The Highlight’ jumps on him with ground and pound. ‘Ataman’ scrambles and seems to be recovering. Gaethje looks for a choke. He rips the body with some punches. Rafael is back up now. He lands a short left. Gaethje misses with a high kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC 313 co-main event begins and Justin Gaethje lands another good uppercut. Rafael Fiziev lands an inside low kick and then misses with a big hook. Both men appear happy to stand and trade early on here. ‘Ataman’ with some good body work. He’s peppering the body with kicks and punches. He attacks Gaethje and this time ‘The Highlight’ rolls and escapes the pressure. The fighters get in the pocket and exchange heavy strikes. Gaethje with a right. Fiziev with a knee. Another good uppercut from Justin Gaethje. Just over 2 minutes remain in the fight. Gaethje just misses with a head kick. He forces the clinch. He’s landing some good punches now. Rafael Fiziev might be slowing down. The fighters clinch and trade knees. Gaethje with a left hook on the break. He lands an uppercut and then forces the clinch. ‘The Highlight’ looking for a takedown now. He let’s that go and continues to unload strikes. The fighters get back to range and Justin lands a head kick and then a right. He’s all over Fiziev to end this one. The horn sounds. What a fight!

Official UFC 313 Results: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Gaethje fight next following his victory over Fiziev this evening in Las Vegas?