Magomed Ankalaev reveals negotiations are already underway for rematch with Alex Pereira: “We are ready”

By Josh Evanoff - March 11, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is down for a rematch against Alex Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira

The Russian is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 313 on Saturday night. There, Magomed Ankalaev finally challenged Alex Pereira for light-heavyweight gold. Riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, the title shot was his second. Back in December 2022, Ankalaev famously fought to a draw against Jan Blachowicz in a bid for the vacant light-heavyweight title.

However, he didn’t let the second title shot slip away. In the main event of UFC 313 over the weekend, Magomed Ankalaev claimed a close unanimous decision victory over ‘Poatan’ to win the light-heavyweight title. In the process, he ended Alex Pereira’s historic run with the gold. However, these two 205-pound stars will likely have to fight again.

At the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Dana White teased that Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 is likely next. While the promoter famously doesn’t make fights the night of a big event, it seems the wheels are already turning on the rematch. Ankalaev himself revealed the news in a recent interview with Ushatayka.

RELATED: JIRI PROCHAZKA ISSUES HEATED RESPONSE TO ‘FRAUD’ MAGOMED ANKALAEV: “NOBODY RESPECTS HIM”
Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC

Magomed Ankalaev reveals rematch with Alex Pereira in the works following UFC 313 main event

In the interview, Magomed Ankalaev revealed that he’s already spoken with the UFC about booking a rematch against Alex Pereira. However, the newly crowned champion added he’s not entirely sure if that will be his next fight. While that’s the expectation, Ankalaev added that nothing is set in stone with the promotion regarding his first title defense.

“The negotiations are ongoing.” Magomed Ankalaev stated to Ushatayka earlier this week when asked about facing Alex Pereira following UFC 313. “At the moment, I don’t know who will be next for me. But we agreed instantly. If they want a rematch, we are ready.”

For what it’s worth, there are no shortage of challengers for Magomed Ankalaev’s first title defense beyond Alex Pereira. Earlier this week, the UFC light-heavyweight champion traded words with former champion Jiri Prochazka, setting the stage for an electric fight. Furthermore, a five-round bout slated for Kansas City in April between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree could easily crown the next title challenger.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2?

