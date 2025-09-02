Just Scrap Radio Ep. 203 with Modestas Bukauskas and Martin Buday

The 203rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Paris.

We’re first joined by UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (1:15). We close things out chatting with former UFC heavyweight Martin Buday (17:24).

Modestas Bukauskas opens up the show to preview his UFC Paris fight against Paul Craig. Modestas chats about his last win over Ion Cutelaba and what he took away from that fight. He then chats about fighting close to him and how quickly this fight came together. Modestas talks about fighting a well-known guy like Craig and what a win does for him. He then talks about the light heavyweight division and what a win does for him. Modestas also chats about his goals going forward.

Martin Buday joins the program for the first time to talk about his surprising UFC exit and signing with OKTAGON. Martin chats about his last fight and whether he knew he was on the chopping block, despite going 7-1 in the UFC. He talks about his UFC tenure and the MMA landscape. He chats about why he signed with OKTAGON, wanting to fight Will Fleury, and his goals going forward.

