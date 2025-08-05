Former UFC veteran criticizes exit of Martin Buday amid ‘weak’ heavyweight division

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 5, 2025

Martin Buday’s UFC exit has been debated within the MMA community, and one well-known personality has shared his opinion.

Martin Buday

Buday is riding a three-fight winning streak and he went 7-1 under the UFC banner. He was even ranked No. 15 in the official UFC heavyweight rankings. Ultimately, the decision was made not to renew Buday’s deal. Those who argue against the UFC’s decision feel there’s no room to be picky with talent in the heavyweight division, while others argue that Buday was never going to make a significant splash.

During a recent episode of the “Weighing In” podcast, Josh Thomson said he thinks it’s possible the UFC didn’t like Buday’s fighting style (via MMAJunkie).

“Let’s not pretend there is a ton of great heavyweights,” Thomson said on his “Weighing In” podcast. “If you want to get him beat, then get him beat so he leaves. Not re-signing him? One of two things happened: The contract negotiations didn’t go well or he’s just been so boring that they were like, ‘Look, we don’t want to have anything to do with you. You’re too wrestling-based, you’re too top-control based.'”

Regardless of the reasoning, Thomson feels this was a misstep by the UFC given the state of the heavyweight division.

“What I get upset about, though, is stop saying you have the best fighters in the world when you’re pushing away some of the best fighters,” Thomson added. “This guy is 7-1 in a weak heavyweight division where you need the best fighters. You can say this guy is the best fighter. Have him fight the guys in the top seven, top eight. If he wins, he wins. Maybe the cream rises to the top. Maybe you get a great performance out of him that makes him something that he never would have been.”

Martin Buday recently told Ariel Helwani that he’s received several offers to compete for other promotions. He admitted that PFL and KSW have his interest at the moment.

Related

Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev rules out possible move to featherweight division

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025
Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson flirts with idea of eventual move from MMA to baseball

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

Former MMA star Tony Ferguson has suggested that he could eventually make the move over into baseball.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen doesn't believe it's fair to question Khamzat Chimaev's conditioning

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it’s fair to question the state of Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning ahead of UFC 319.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is close to MMA retirement, says UFC middleweight contender

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes Robert Whittaker is getting close to retiring from mixed martial arts.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201
Keith Jardine

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201 with Eryk Anders, Miles Johns, Keith Jardine and Mark Hulme

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

The 201st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 109 and OKTAGON 74.

Ilia Topuria UFC titles

UFC analyst claims Ilia Topuria's first lightweight challenger has been decided

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 4, 2025
Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's coach admits he's impressed by Ilia Topuria, leaves door open for UFC mega fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 4, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach likes what he has seen from Ilia Topuria.

Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis could eventually move up to heavyweight, says popular MMA personality

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 4, 2025

Could Dricus du Plessis find success beyond the middleweight division?

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev teases the beginning of fight camp for rumored Jack Della Maddalena fight

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025

Islam Makhachev has teased the beginning of his fight camp for his heavily rumored showdown with Jack Della Maddalena.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Results, UFC
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Sean Brady calls for welterweight collision with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2025

UFC welterweight Sean Brady has called for a #1 contender showdown with divisional rival Shavkat Rakhmonov.