Modestas Bukauskas responds to “robbery” claims from UFC fans and commentators

UFC fighter Modestas Bukauskas has responded to those claiming his win was a “robbery” at UFC 315.

Throughout the course of his career, Modestas Bukauskas has been through his fair share of ups and downs. From big losses to horrific injuries and beyond, he’s had to overcome some real adversity. Now, though, he’s starting to put the right pieces in place, and the 31-year-old is beginning to look like a promising rising contender in the light heavyweight division.

RELATED: Modestas Bukauskas eyes stoppage win in an “explosive” fight against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315: “Steal the show”

Last weekend, he went toe to toe with Ion Cutelaba as part of the UFC 315 card. In what proved to be a lively affair, Bukauskas was the one who had his hand raised via split decision on the scorecards. However, a lot of fans and pundits actually felt as if the win should’ve gone to Cutelaba, with the UFC commentary team voicing their displeasure at the judges’ decision.

In a recent post on social media, Bukauskas was given his chance to respond.