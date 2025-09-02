Marie McManamon receives chance at redemption against Selina Flores at ONE Fight Night 36

Marie McManamon seeks to erase the memory of her promotional debut disappointment. The English-Irish striker faces dangerous newcomer Selina Flores in her most important career crossroads.

McManamon faces WBC Muay Thai World Champion Flores in atomweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The London-based fighter enters seeking her first ONE Championship victory after suffering a setback in her debut appearance.

She challenged Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the atomweight crown at ONE Fight Night 29 in March. The fourth-round TKO loss stung but revealed her heart and technical skills against elite competition. Her performance proved she belongs at the highest level despite the disappointing result.

Training alongside ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty has sharpened her craft. The Knowlesy Academy representative possesses strong clinch skills and exceptional conditioning. Her background includes championship success in Victory League and Roar Fighting Championship.

Flores brings impressive credentials into her promotional debut. The 27-year-old captured WBC Muay Thai gold in November and defended it against Barbara Fersan in February. She became only the third American to achieve that distinction.

The San Diego native earned the nickname “Teep Queen” through masterful distance control. Flores dominated the American scene with precision striking and tactical superiority. Her signature teep kicks create problems for opponents who struggle with her range management.