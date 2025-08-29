Modestas Bukauskas praises Tom Aspinall for recent UFC run of form
Modestas Bukauskas has praised Tom Aspinall for helping to turn his career around in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Next weekend, Modestas Bukauskas will make his return to the cage when he collides with Paul Craig. Ahead of fight night, though, it’s worth reflecting on the journey that Modestas has been on over the course of the last few years. Following a 1-3 run during his first stint in the UFC, which included a nasty leg injury, Modestas has proceeded to go 7-1, which has included a recent three-fight win streak.
It’s been a great comeback story for someone who had to overcome some real adversity. For Bukauskas, it’s now about looking to the future and trying to make a real run towards the top of the light heavyweight division.
In a recent interview, Bukauskas made sure to credit Tom Aspinall with the assistance he’s given him in getting things back on track.
Bukauskas praises Aspinall
“One massive move that’s definitely been a massive credit to my turnaround is going to Tom Aspinall’s gym and training with the guys down there,” Bukauskas told MMA Junkie Radio. “They took me in with open arms. They’ve been really helping me.
“They want me to succeed as much as everyone else in the gym and everyone is trying to help each other to get better. Everyone has a massive improvement and development mindset. We’re training hard, but it’s all done in a good environment, a good space. The energy in the gym is amazing.”
“It’s the way that he conducts himself inside of training and outside,” Bukauskas said. “He’s all-around an amazing athlete and amazing person. I’ve definitely picked up so many things.
“I literally feel like I’m grabbing my notebook all the time and taking notes of things that he’s done. He’s been a massive inspiration to me, seeing how he does everything in the gym and the way that he trains, and the way that his dad trains him. The guy is so disciplined.
“Even this long time he’s had without a fight he’s always in the gym, he’s always training and still been on his diet. He’s trying to make himself as good of a fighter and athlete as possible.”
