Modestas Bukauskas praises Tom Aspinall for recent UFC run of form

Modestas Bukauskas has praised Tom Aspinall for helping to turn his career around in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Next weekend, Modestas Bukauskas will make his return to the cage when he collides with Paul Craig. Ahead of fight night, though, it’s worth reflecting on the journey that Modestas has been on over the course of the last few years. Following a 1-3 run during his first stint in the UFC, which included a nasty leg injury, Modestas has proceeded to go 7-1, which has included a recent three-fight win streak.

RELATED: Modestas Bukauskas responds to “robbery” claims from UFC fans and commentators

It’s been a great comeback story for someone who had to overcome some real adversity. For Bukauskas, it’s now about looking to the future and trying to make a real run towards the top of the light heavyweight division.

In a recent interview, Bukauskas made sure to credit Tom Aspinall with the assistance he’s given him in getting things back on track.