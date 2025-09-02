Din Thomas still isn’t sure about Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion

MMA analyst Din Thomas has doubled down on his thoughts regarding Khamzat Chimaev being an active UFC champion.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is the UFC middleweight champion. He earned that title by defeating and dominating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in impressive fashion. Now, though, the focus shifts to the future, with many wondering who ‘Borz’ will face off against next.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev might be unbeatable following UFC 319 sweep, says Sean O’Malley

There are plenty of candidates, especially with Imavov vs Borralho and de Ridder vs Hernandez coming up in the next couple of weeks/months. However, there are still concerns out there regarding Chimaev’s activity, and how often he’ll get in there to defend the belt.

After Din Thomas came under scrutiny for suggesting that Chimaev won’t be overly active, the man himself decided to explain his thought process.