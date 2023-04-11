Just Scrap Radio Ep. 118 with Billy Quarantillo, Brandon Royval, Chris Gutierrez, Zak Cummings, and Gillian Robertson

The 118th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Kansas City.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo (2:41). Next, fourth-ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Royval (20:06) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (42:33) joins the show. Next, UFC light heavyweight Zak Cummings (53:21) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight Gillian Robertson (1:19:07).

Billy Quarantillo opens up the show to preview his UFC Kansas City co-main event fight against Edson Barboza. Billy talks about why he called out Barboza and the excitement that comes with it. He then chats about fighting back in front of fans and what he learned from the leg kicks he took from Burgos to help him in this one. Quarantillo also talks about what a win does for him.

Brandon Royval then comes on to preview his UFC Kansas City fight against Matheus Nicolau. Brandon talks about why he thought this was going to be his opponent and what he has made of the Brazilian’s run. He then chats about Brandon Moreno becoming the champ and what a win does for him.

Chris Gutierrez stops by to preview his UFC Kansas City scrap against Pedro Munhoz. Chris talks about his KO win over Frankie Edgar and whether or not he thought Munhoz would be next. He also talks about his close friend and teammate, Jonathan Martinez beating Said Nurmagomedov and how that gives him confidence.

Zak Cummings joins the show to discuss his UFC Kansas City fight against Ed Herman. Zak talks about our interview talking about his back injury and how he’s happy to finally return. He then talks about moving up to 205lbs, fighting at home in Kansas City, and why he was surprised the UFC is coming here with everything going on in the Krause investigation. Zak also revealed this is likely his retirement fight.

Gillian Robertson closes out the program to preview her UFC Kansas City fight against Piera Rodriguez. Gillian talks about moving down to strawweight and how that decision came to be. She also talks about her grappling submission win over Rose Namajunas and what her goal for this year is.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher