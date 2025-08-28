Popular UFC coach explains how Sean Strickland can prepare for Khamzat Chimaev

One renowned coach has detailed how Sean Strickland can get ready for Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling.

Chimaev put his dominant grappling on display to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship from Dricus du Plessis. The title fight headlined UFC 319 in Chicago. “Borz” had nearly 22 minutes of control in the one-sided affair, and many are wondering if anyone in the middleweight division can dethrone him.

Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick spoke to MMAJunkie.com, and he discussed how Strickland could prepare for Chimaev should he be able to work his way back up to a 185-pound title fight.

“Let’s say Sean has a fight or two before we get a crack at Khamzat,” Nicksick said. “During that timeline, you definitely want to start to implement some things that are going to negate that wrestling or build on to if you do eventually fight ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez or Khamzat or Reinier de Ridder. A lot of those guys have the same sort of pedigree, if you will, with Khamzat being at the top of that skillset. You want to start adding those attributes to your camp whether you’re fighting him or not.”

As Nicksick mentioned, Strickland would likely need a big win or two before he gets another championship fight. His rematch against du Plessis wasn’t nearly as competitive as their first encounter. Still, Strickland is eager to return to the Octagon and has expressed interest in a bout for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view.

As for the rest of the middleweight division, there are four fighters who will have a chance to make a case for the next title opportunity. Nassourdine Imavov faces Caio Borralho on Sept. 6, while Reinier de Ridder meets Anthony Hernandez on Oct. 11. The fighter who has the most impressive performance figures to get dibs on the Chimaev fight barring any unforeseen circumstance.