Dillon Danis slams Raja Jackson amid horrific incident with Syko Stu during indie wrestling show

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 27, 2025

Dillon Danis is the latest MMA personality to weigh in on the shocking footage of Raja Jackson’s rogue attack on Syko Stu.

Dillon Danis and Syko Stu

Raja, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was a guest for a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. He was filmed backstage throughout the day leading all the way up to the incident in the ring. Prior to the show, Stu hit Raja with a prop beer can, as he thought the son of “Rampage” was a fellow performer.

While Raja was upset over what transpired, he seemingly made amends with Stu. It was suggested that the two turn their ordeal into a planned spot for the show. Prior to the incident, wrestler AJ Mana told Raja to get his receipt, which meant to shoot on Stu for the backstage incident earlier.

Raja ended up slamming Stu to the mat and delivered over 20 legitimate punches, all unanswered before he was pulled off. Stu was reportedly in stable, but critical condition. He is now conscious and communicating.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Dillon Danis blasted Raja for betraying the trust of Stu.

“It’s hard to understand what happened, and it looks bad for us, too,” Danis said. “Anybody can do that. I can go into the ring in WWE and do that. You’re supposed to have a trust, and that’s a different sport. It’s pro wrestling. It’d be different if it was like, ‘Hey, f*cking kid. F*ck you, I really want to fight you.’ Then, yeah, beat the shit out of the f*cking guy, but it didn’t seem like that.

“He did the prop can… and then he apologized. It’s so sad. I was actually going to help him with money, maybe training, but then he shot on the other guy and couldn’t get the other guy down. The guy was letting you work with his body. When you’re training, and even when you pick somebody up in sparring, you’re not going to slam a guy on his head. That’s basically what they’re doing in pro wrestling. … But I like Rampage a lot, and you certainly don’t want to blame Rampage. That’s the only reason why I don’t want to go too hard on his son because Rampage is a legend, he’s a great guy. But if it wasn’t Rampage’s son, I’d be like, ‘That motherf*cker.’ But that shit’s f*cked up to do to someone, especially on an indie show like that.”

The LAPD is investigating the incident. KTLA was told that detectives classified the situation as “felony battery.” No arrest has been made at this time.

KnokX Pro Wrestling is under fire for allegedly telling its students to not cooperate with police before alerting them.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis

Related

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis admits feeling suicidal following boxing defeat against Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025
Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson hints at fight against Dillon Danis still taking place in the future

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has made it clear that he’s still interested in fighting Dillon Danis, despite their planned GFL bout falling through.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

'WWE Raw' star Logan Paul reveals worst mistake of his fighting career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 17, 2025

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has revealed what his biggest mistake was in terms of his boxing career.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, UFC, GFL, MMA
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis had very different reactions to GFL fight falling through

BJ Penn Staff - April 11, 2025

Tony Ferguson and Dillon might not be meeting in the GFL cage as soon as we thought, but it seems like the former still wants to fight.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis takes aim at KSI over retirement talks, calls out Jake Paul: “One left”

Harry Kettle - April 7, 2025

Dillon Danis has taken shots at both KSI and Jake Paul as he aims to put an end to the world of influencer boxing.

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis shares scatching prediction for Tony Ferguson fight in GFL

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025
Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, BKFC, Boxing
KSI

Mike Perry reveals discussions for short-notice Misfits MMA fight against Dillon Danis: "Let's do it!"

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Mike Perry is currently in talks for an April fight with Dillon Danis in Misfits MMA.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis
Tony Ferguson

REPORT | Inaugural Global Fight League event slated for May 24th in Los Angeles, will feature Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

According to a recent report, the Global Fight League will hold its first event in May, featuring fights such as Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis.

KSI vs. Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing poster
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis reacts to KSI fight being postponed: "I remember my first cold"

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 21, 2025

KSI and Dillon Danis will not be fighting on March 29.

Dillon Danis
UFC

Dillon Danis reveals UFC turned down offer to go on The Ultimate Fighter: "It was so f*cking annoying"

Josh Evanoff - March 10, 2025

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis wanted to join the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter.