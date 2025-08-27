Dillon Danis slams Raja Jackson amid horrific incident with Syko Stu during indie wrestling show

Dillon Danis is the latest MMA personality to weigh in on the shocking footage of Raja Jackson’s rogue attack on Syko Stu.

Raja, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was a guest for a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. He was filmed backstage throughout the day leading all the way up to the incident in the ring. Prior to the show, Stu hit Raja with a prop beer can, as he thought the son of “Rampage” was a fellow performer.

While Raja was upset over what transpired, he seemingly made amends with Stu. It was suggested that the two turn their ordeal into a planned spot for the show. Prior to the incident, wrestler AJ Mana told Raja to get his receipt, which meant to shoot on Stu for the backstage incident earlier.

Professional Wrestlers be careful who trust No one is watching out for you pic.twitter.com/KNF4Z9kRjE — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) August 24, 2025

Raja ended up slamming Stu to the mat and delivered over 20 legitimate punches, all unanswered before he was pulled off. Stu was reportedly in stable, but critical condition. He is now conscious and communicating.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Dillon Danis blasted Raja for betraying the trust of Stu.

“It’s hard to understand what happened, and it looks bad for us, too,” Danis said. “Anybody can do that. I can go into the ring in WWE and do that. You’re supposed to have a trust, and that’s a different sport. It’s pro wrestling. It’d be different if it was like, ‘Hey, f*cking kid. F*ck you, I really want to fight you.’ Then, yeah, beat the shit out of the f*cking guy, but it didn’t seem like that.

“He did the prop can… and then he apologized. It’s so sad. I was actually going to help him with money, maybe training, but then he shot on the other guy and couldn’t get the other guy down. The guy was letting you work with his body. When you’re training, and even when you pick somebody up in sparring, you’re not going to slam a guy on his head. That’s basically what they’re doing in pro wrestling. … But I like Rampage a lot, and you certainly don’t want to blame Rampage. That’s the only reason why I don’t want to go too hard on his son because Rampage is a legend, he’s a great guy. But if it wasn’t Rampage’s son, I’d be like, ‘That motherf*cker.’ But that shit’s f*cked up to do to someone, especially on an indie show like that.”

The LAPD is investigating the incident. KTLA was told that detectives classified the situation as “felony battery.” No arrest has been made at this time.

KnokX Pro Wrestling is under fire for allegedly telling its students to not cooperate with police before alerting them.