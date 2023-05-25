Rampage Jackson reflects on The Ultimate Fighter coaching experience: “That door did not deserve that”

14 years later, Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson admitted the door didn’t deserve it.

The former UFC star famously coached The Ultimate Fighter 7, as well as the tenth season. That latter season was the most successful in the history of the show, especially in terms of ratings. Most of the tenth season’s success was thanks to the rivalry and trash talk between Rashad Evans and Jackson.

The two had a heated feud which led to them headlining UFC 114. In the fight, ‘Suga’ earned a unanimous decision victory using his wrestling to his advantage. Nonetheless, while the fight itself was mostly forgettable, their stint on the show wasn’t.

For his part, Rampage Jackson discussed the show in a recent interview with Seconds Out. There, the former UFC champion discussed his time on the show alongside figures such as Kimbo Slice, and Brendan Schaub. However, he also discussed the infamous time that he destroyed a door on set.

Funnily enough, the former UFC joked that the door didn’t deserve to be destroyed. The incident famously happened moments after Matt Mitrione defeated Jackson’s fighter, Scott Junk, by majority decision.

“That door didn’t deserve that,” Rampage Jackson joked in the interview. “But, I was trying to leave because I don’t know if you guys know this about me. I didn’t name myself ‘Rampage’, a lot of people think that I’m a fighter, and I named myself ‘Rampage’ to be a fighter. That was a nickname that was given to me when I was a little kid. I’m the nicest guy on the planet and that’s because I have to stay nice, I have to laugh because I have the worst temper.”

He continued, “If I lose my temper, it’s so embarrassing, I really hate it. This is a true story, I have the worst temper on the planet. So I was trying to leave because they cheated one of my fighters, and I didn’t like the way they were cheating my team. So I was trying to leave the gym, and as soon as I threw my water, I was like ‘Let’s get up on out of here’ because I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

“…I tried to open the door, and there was a little hitch and it bounced back. I was just like, ‘F*ck this door’, that’s the most embarrassing TV moment of my life. When I lose my temper and stuff like that, it’s embarrassing. Like, why I got to do that to a door?”

