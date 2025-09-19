Merab Dvalishvili’s coach issues scary warning to his rivals

By Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has issued a warning to his future opponents.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is the reigning king of the bantamweights – and he’s well and truly earned that title. He’s already successfully defended the belt twice and in his next outing, he’ll put the strap on the line against top contender Cory Sandhagen.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like Dvalishvili is on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats. He just has the most incredible cardio that many fans and pundits have ever seen, and beyond that, he’s so well-rounded in other parts of his game.

Now, in a recent interview, his coach John Wood has revealed that Dvalishvili somehow seems to be getting better and better with age.

Dvalishvili’s coach provides scary update

“That man is on a tear in the gym,” Wood told “Home of Fight.” “I can’t even express or explain how much better he is and how much better he’s getting in this camp, it’s almost jaw-dropping. Everybody in the gym is buzzing about him. Everybody in the gym is going like, ‘Holy sh*t, where did this come from? Where did this version of this guy come from?’

“It really is just Merab believing in himself in a different fashion now. He’s not just this grinder, he’s not just this guy who’s going to take you down a thousand times. He’s now looking to hurt you, he’s now looking to finish you. He’s now looking to create, just entertaining, devastating fights. I think that you’re going to see a whole different Merab in this fight that is going to be just brutal and even funner to watch.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

