Jon Jones’ pre-Gustafsson preparation involved heavy drinking session

By Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025
Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC

Bogdan Guskov has told a wild story about Jon Jones’ preparation for his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

One thing we know to be true is that Jon Jones is a bit of a wildcard – and that’s us putting it lightly. He has a tendency to do some crazy things from time to time, whether it be in or outside of the cage. Despite that, he’s still widely considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all time.

One of the reasons for that, perhaps, is that in the midst of his prime, Jones was also a pretty prolific party animal. It was well known that he went out partying a great deal, and yet, it didn’t seem to harm his performance in the slightest.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Bogdan Guskov actually provided an insight into when Jones was out on the town in the lead-up to his first bout with Alexander Gustafsson.

A story from the wild world of Jon Jones

“I saw Gustafsson leave around 10–11 pm to get some sleep. Meanwhile, Jon Jones stayed in the club until 5 am. He was drunk af. At one point, I even saw him and Frank Mir wrestling on the floor — and none of us dared to break it up. Luckily, they were just playing.

I was shocked that a fighter of this level could party like that.”

Reporter: “Was he drinking vodka?”

Bogdan: “He drank everything that was at the bar.”

Quotes via Home of Fight

What do you believe the legacy of Jon Jones in mixed martial arts will be when he eventually retires? Should he be remembered fondly, or for his controversies? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

