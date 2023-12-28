Quinton Jackson reveals the one time he ended up crying in the UFC locker room: “I’m almost ashamed to say it”
Quinton Jackson has admitted that he once cried in the UFC locker room – for a fight he didn’t even take part in.
Over the course of his career Quinton Jackson, better known as ‘Rampage’, has been a fan favorite in mixed martial arts. Between his electric style and larger than life personality, he’s even been able to crossover into Hollywood.
Jackson is a proud man and as such, it’s strange to think of him being vulnerable. Alas, in a recent interview, he revealed that he once cried backstage at a UFC event – and it was all because of Michael Bisping.
Rampage Jackson cried when Michael Bisping got knocked out by Dan Henderson pic.twitter.com/9JBapTJTDG
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 27, 2023
Jackson’s story
“I never cried, but me and Bisping, we was like brothers, especially back then. We’re not as close as now because some bullshit happened between our managers. Me, [Cheick] Kongo, and Bisping we was all like brothers. I never cried when I got knocked out, but when Bisping got knocked out the one time — it was him [looks at Henderson] — I cried in the locker room! He got knocked out that bad, I felt really bad. I’m almost ashamed to say it.”
“I felt like, at the time, maybe I didn’t help him good enough in training or something. It was something like that, and I just felt bad for him. I remember crying in the locker room like what the f—k is wrong with me. Why am I crying? I never cry, it’s weird.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
For those who don’t remember, Dan Henderson’s knockout win over Michael Bisping is still considered to be one of the greatest KOs in the promotion’s history.
Is Quinton Jackson one of your favorite ever MMA fighters? What is your most memorable moment from his career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson UFC