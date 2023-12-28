Quinton Jackson reveals the one time he ended up crying in the UFC locker room: “I’m almost ashamed to say it”

Jackson’s story

“I never cried, but me and Bisping, we was like brothers, especially back then. We’re not as close as now because some bullshit happened between our managers. Me, [Cheick] Kongo, and Bisping we was all like brothers. I never cried when I got knocked out, but when Bisping got knocked out the one time — it was him [looks at Henderson] — I cried in the locker room! He got knocked out that bad, I felt really bad. I’m almost ashamed to say it.”

“I felt like, at the time, maybe I didn’t help him good enough in training or something. It was something like that, and I just felt bad for him. I remember crying in the locker room like what the f—k is wrong with me. Why am I crying? I never cry, it’s weird.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

For those who don’t remember, Dan Henderson’s knockout win over Michael Bisping is still considered to be one of the greatest KOs in the promotion’s history.

